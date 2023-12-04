PASQAL Unveils Quantum Pharmaceutical Breakthrough at Q2B Silicon Valley and Launches Global Quantum Community
PASQAL at Q2B to provide details on its groundbreaking pharmaceutical research and announce their innovative quantum community
Our breakthrough in pharmaceutical research not only demonstrates the practical application of quantum computing but also opens new horizons in drug discovery”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PASQAL, a leader in developing real-world quantum computing applications, is set to showcase a major breakthrough in pharmaceutical research at the Q2B Silicon Valley conference in Santa Clara Dec. 5-7. Collaborating with Qubit Pharmaceuticals, PASQAL has developed a quantum algorithm for precise solvent configuration prediction, a crucial aspect of drug discovery. This research is pivotal for understanding the role of water molecules within proteins, directly impacting the effectiveness of drugs.
— Georges Reymond, CEO of PASQAL
During the conference, PASQAL will provide details on the recent advances in pharmaceutical research including: how neutral atoms are well-suited to running the algorithm, how solvent configuration prediction is crucial for drug discovery, and how this new quantum algorithm and quantum computing at scale could change the drug discovery landscape.
Georges Reymond, CEO of PASQAL, highlights the significance of this development: "Our breakthrough in pharmaceutical research not only demonstrates the practical application of quantum computing but also opens new horizons in drug discovery. By harnessing the power of quantum computing, we are poised to accelerate and enhance the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to develop more effective medications."
Interactive and Educational Experiences at PASQAL’s Booth E11
PASQAL’s presence at Q2B Silicon Valley goes beyond showcasing research. Attendees are invited to engage with the PASQAL VR Tour for an immersive exploration of its neutral atoms quantum computer. Participants at the conference can also access PASQAL’s Pulser Studio, the intuitive zero-code programming platform, further illustrating their commitment to making quantum computing accessible and practical.
Launching PASQAL’s Quantum Community Following their Sustainability Hackathon
Capitalizing on the success of the Blaise Pascal [re]Generative Quantum Challenge hackathon, which attracted over 800 participants from 25 countries, PASQAL is proud to announce the launch of its Quantum Community. This new initiative aims to build a global network of innovators, researchers, and industry leaders, fostering collaboration and advancements in the quantum computing ecosystem.
Rein van den Eijnde, Go-to-Market Manager at PASQAL, emphasizes the community’s role: "The launch of PASQAL’s Quantum Community is a strategic step towards nurturing a global ecosystem of quantum advocates and professionals. This platform will not only facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration but also serve as a springboard for future quantum computing applications across various industries."
Join Pasqal at Q2B Silicon Valley
PASQAL invites attendees of the Q2B Silicon Valley conference to join them at booth E11 and attend PASQAL’s presentation, “Bringing PASQAL’s Full Stack Quantum Capabilities to the U.S. Market” on Dec. 7 at 10:50 a.m. Experience their latest advancements in quantum computing firsthand, learn more about the cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and be among the first to engage with their newly launched Quantum Community. With PASQAL, explore the transformative potential of quantum technology in shaping the future of multiple sectors.
About PASQAL
PASQAL builds quantum computers from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d’Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. For more information about PASQAL, visit our website or follow us on our social media channels.
