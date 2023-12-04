Oil-to-Gas Conversions Are Back for All of Westchester County
Flotechs expands oil-to-gas conversion service across Westchester, offering free estimates & money-saving promotions following Con Edison's gas moratorium lift.
We are pleased with Con Edison's decision to lift the moratorium. The response from homeowners waiting for this day is a testament to their desire for a cleaner energy source.”YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flotechs Plumbing & Heating, a Yonkers-based plumbing company known for its expert services, has announced its oil-to-gas conversion service can once again cover all of Westchester County.
This announcement is a welcomed development following Con Edison's decision to lift the natural gas moratorium in mid to lower Westchester.
"We are pleased with Con Edison's decision to lift the moratorium. The response from homeowners waiting for this day is a testament to their desire for a cleaner energy source," said Josh Benjamin, President of Flotechs Plumbing & Heating. He added, "We're already providing free estimates and helping customers weigh the pros and cons of different equipment."
This initiative is part of Flotechs' commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions. Homeowners in the region have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to switch from oil to natural gas. This change promises both environmental benefits, cost savings, and increased efficiency.
To welcome natural gas back to the entire county, Flotechs is offering a year of semi-annual maintenance, valued at around $1,000, for customers who sign up for the conversion service between December 2023 and March 2024. This offer encourages homeowners to step towards a more sustainable and efficient heating system and save some money along the way.
The team of skilled technicians will guide homeowners through the entire conversion process, from initial assessment to installing new gas-fired boilers. The company prides itself on providing comprehensive support, including assisting with the necessary paperwork for homes that do not currently have gas service.
Flotechs Plumbing & Heating holds the "Con Edison Operator Qualified" designation in Westchester County to handle natural gas work.
Homeowners interested in converting their heating systems are encouraged to contact Flotechs for a free estimate and to discuss the best options for their needs.
For more information or to schedule an assessment, don't hesitate to contact Flotechs Plumbing & Heating at (914) 207-8901 or visit the website.
About Flotechs Plumbing & Heating:
Flotechs Plumbing & Heating is a leading plumbing and heating service provider in Yonkers, NY. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Flotechs is dedicated to providing the best solutions for residential plumbing and heating needs.
Richard Lamendola
brandbliss
+1 (347) 921-2047
email us here