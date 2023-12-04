Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,148 in the last 365 days.

Oil-to-Gas Conversions Are Back for All of Westchester County

Flotechs Plumber working on emergency pipe repair in Yonkers home

On the Job: Emergency Plumbing Call in Yonkers

Yonkers Plumber working

Yonkers Plumber Inspecting Equipment

Flotechs Plumbing Van at customers house dobbs ferry

Flotechs Plumbing New Van

Flotechs expands oil-to-gas conversion service across Westchester, offering free estimates & money-saving promotions following Con Edison's gas moratorium lift.

We are pleased with Con Edison's decision to lift the moratorium. The response from homeowners waiting for this day is a testament to their desire for a cleaner energy source.”
— Josh Benjamin, President of Flotechs Plumbing & Heating
YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flotechs Plumbing & Heating, a Yonkers-based plumbing company known for its expert services, has announced its oil-to-gas conversion service can once again cover all of Westchester County.

This announcement is a welcomed development following Con Edison's decision to lift the natural gas moratorium in mid to lower Westchester.

"We are pleased with Con Edison's decision to lift the moratorium. The response from homeowners waiting for this day is a testament to their desire for a cleaner energy source," said Josh Benjamin, President of Flotechs Plumbing & Heating. He added, "We're already providing free estimates and helping customers weigh the pros and cons of different equipment."

This initiative is part of Flotechs' commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions. Homeowners in the region have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to switch from oil to natural gas. This change promises both environmental benefits, cost savings, and increased efficiency.

To welcome natural gas back to the entire county, Flotechs is offering a year of semi-annual maintenance, valued at around $1,000, for customers who sign up for the conversion service between December 2023 and March 2024. This offer encourages homeowners to step towards a more sustainable and efficient heating system and save some money along the way.

The team of skilled technicians will guide homeowners through the entire conversion process, from initial assessment to installing new gas-fired boilers. The company prides itself on providing comprehensive support, including assisting with the necessary paperwork for homes that do not currently have gas service.

Flotechs Plumbing & Heating holds the "Con Edison Operator Qualified" designation in Westchester County to handle natural gas work.

Homeowners interested in converting their heating systems are encouraged to contact Flotechs for a free estimate and to discuss the best options for their needs.

For more information or to schedule an assessment, don't hesitate to contact Flotechs Plumbing & Heating at (914) 207-8901 or visit the website.

About Flotechs Plumbing & Heating:

Flotechs Plumbing & Heating is a leading plumbing and heating service provider in Yonkers, NY. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Flotechs is dedicated to providing the best solutions for residential plumbing and heating needs.

Richard Lamendola
brandbliss
+1 (347) 921-2047
email us here

You just read:

Oil-to-Gas Conversions Are Back for All of Westchester County

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more