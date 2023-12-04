WOOP4: It looks like fish, but it's plant-based.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOP4, an innovative and pionnier company, is proud to announce the launch of its brand new line of 100% vegan and allergy-free fish. WOOP WOOP.





An explosion of flavor and pleasure

With its funky branding, WOOP4 products make waves to offer a unifying, inclusive and, therefore, memorable experience for everyone.

Imagine a world where every bite is a celebration and every meal is a friendly gathering. With WOOP4, life without fish is far from boring: it’s colorful and festive. We believe that dietary restrictions should have no place, and we make it our duty to create products that are made for everyone. Whether you're a sushi lover or a tartar and Poke Bowls fan, our plant-based products invite you to explore a cuisine with no limits. It's perfect for vegans, pregnant women, those with food allergies or simply those who want to try something different!





A delicious and sustainable alternative

It looks like fish, it tastes like fish, it really does feel like fish, but it's plant-based. Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Tuna, Tropical Piranha, Mahi-Mahi...WOOP4 offers it all, but without the following allergens: fish, seafood, soy, gluten, peanuts, nuts, dairy, eggs, sesame or mustard. Plus, our products provide a good amount of omega-3, vegetable proteins and nutritional benefits. We're talking about a solution that's not only good for your taste buds, but also for your health and the planet.





Obviously, we couldn't stop there. Plant-based fish is exceptional, but with sauce, it's even better! That’s why WOOP4 is also launching a range of vegan mayonnaise to complement all your dishes. The options are numerous: regular, soy (soy-free), pineapple, peanut (peanut-free), sesame (sesame-free), sriracha and maple. From our plant-based fish to our 7 types of vegetable mayo, WOOP4 offers an explosion of flavor and color on every plate. We're here to have fun together and get everyone around the table without any worries.

Surf the wave of change with us today

https://woop4.com/en/

Source: Anna-Kim Dion

Marketing Representative

450-501-7003

anna-kim@woop4.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30cd7605-8453-4b00-8025-19580c276faa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6fa8790-89bb-406a-bfcb-3de861b191d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65f0d401-aa04-4b56-a088-dbadcc5f4985