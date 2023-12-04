Denver Broncos Partner with Check Point Software Technologies to Protect Broncos Country

Check Point’s AI-powered cloud, network and endpoint solutions provide the Denver Broncos with consolidated prevention, threat management and visibility

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that the Denver Broncos, a professional football club in the National Football League, depend on Check Point’s cyber security portfolio to protect Empower Field at Mile High, the team and staff. With a combination of Check Point CloudGuard, Quantum and Harmony, the Broncos will leverage a unified platform that provides a single pane of glass to seamlessly protect their network, perimeter and cloud applications.



Empower Field at Mile High seats over 75,000 people – all of whom expect fast WiFi connectivity and secure e-commerce experiences. The network also carries highly sensitive data – deeming it essential the data stays private and protected from data breaches.

“During games and concerts, we push up to 25 terabytes of WiFi data through the firewalls. We rely on Check Point to quarterback our security by proactively preventing cyberattacks from disrupting operations,” said Russ Trainor, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at the Denver Broncos.

Harmony Endpoint and CloudGuard provide the Broncos’ IT team with the full visibility of the stadium’s connected devices and cloud-based applications that is needed to deliver a seamless fan experience, while also driving efficiency for the team. This enables the Broncos to provide secure connectivity to fans and employees accessing applications and other resources – both on-premises and remotely. Check Point’s security platform helps the Broncos fulfill its security and business requirements.

“We are proud to work alongside the Denver Broncos in securing and protecting Broncos Country,” said Jeffrey Schwartz, VP of Americas Engineering at Check Point. “With our comprehensive, consolidated and collaborative cybersecurity solution, the Broncos can focus on what’s happening on the field – instead of worrying about their network.”

To learn more about how Check Point is protecting Broncos Country, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/customer-stories/denver-broncos/

