The NRF Selects Consumer Data From Prosper Insights & Analytics to Power its Center for Retail and Consumer Insights
Since 2003, Prosper and the NRF have partnered to highlight consumer insights and trends
The NRF has been our partner since 2003, and we’ve helped them accurately predict consumer spending around dozens of holidays and seasonal sales events.”WORTHINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosper Insights & Analytics, a leading provider of consumer data and insights, is excited to announce that its longstanding partnership with the National Retail Federation (NRF) has deepened with the launch of the NRF’s “Center for Retail and Consumer Insights (CRCI)”
— Gary Drenik, CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics
The CRCI is the NRF’s hub for data-driven insights into the modern retail industry and the consumers who drive it. The CRCI leverages best-in class data from trusted partners such as Prosper – which provides large-scale, longitudinal polling – to generate more comprehensive, granular and timely insights into the mindset and behavior of consumers and the retailers that serve them.
Using Prosper’s data, the NRF tracks both the percent of consumers who feel confident about the state of the economy over the next 6 months and the percent who feel secure about their own personal financial situation. Prosper’s consumer confidence data has been shown to be highly correlated with other major confidence indices and is released in advance of them.
Prosper’s longitudinal data is built on the largest ever scientific consumer survey, with a 20-year history of accurately measuring consumer behaviors, motivations, psychographics and future purchase plans. The survey provides accurate, representative, and privacy-compliant data that has been the source data in over 30 peer reviewed academic journal articles.
“The NRF has been our partner since 2003, and we’ve helped them accurately predict consumer spending around dozens of holidays and seasonal sales events,” said Gary Drenik, CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics. “The power of predictive data like ours is that it does not make any unverifiable assumptions. It’s all factual in nature, based on years of questions that get right to the heart of consumer motivations and future behavior. We’re proud to power their latest venture with data on-demand.”
About Prosper Insights & Analytics:
Prosper Insights & Analytics provides Market Intelligence/data analytics. Since 2002, Prosper has created the largest scientific monthly survey of consumer behaviors, motivations and purchase intentions representative of the US population. Over 20 years of zero-party data are available in a master aggregated dataset to mine, train and create accurate targeting & predictive models. www.ProsperInsights.com
Phil Rist
Prosper Insights & Analytics
+1 614-846-0146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn