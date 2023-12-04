PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2023 In reforming the military and uniformed personnel pension system

Only new entrants will be required to give contribution - Jinggoy ONLY new entrants in the country's military and uniformed services will have pension deductions in their monthly pay, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said. Estrada's Committee on National Defense and Security included this amendment in the substitute measure proposing reforms in the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system to prevent a fiscal collapse in the coming years. "This means that whatever is being enjoyed by the current pensioners, and whatever is expected by those currently in active service, will still be enjoyed and received by them. In fact, for some of them, the retirement pay will be higher by five percentage points," the senator said. "Hindi po gagalawin, hindi po babaguhin, at hindi po papakialaman ng isinusulong nating panukalang batas ang pensyon ng mga pensyonadong retirado. Wala rin pong magiging pagbaba sa inaasahang pensyon ng kasalukuyang mga nasa serbisyo," the veteran lawmaker stressed. Estrada guaranteed a more sustainable and secure pension regime under the proposed Senate version of the bill, which will see the creation of separate trust funds for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and another for those in the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), and commissioned officers in the National Mapping and Resources Information Authority (NAMRIA). The trust fund will be managed by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and overseen by the trust fund committees of the military and uniformed services. For those who will enter the service after the enactment of the bill, the military personnel's contribution will be 7% of their base pay and longevity pay, while the rest of those in the uniformed services will be 9%, with the government contributing 14% and 12% respectively to their pension funds. Once in place, the retirement pay will be increased to a maximum of 90% of the base pay and longevity pay for all MUP, from the current 75% and 85%. While there will be no automatic indexation for new entrants, there will be annual adjustments in pension depending on the fiscal or economic conditions, Estrada said. "I sincerely hope that this will be the Congress that finally addresses this pressing concern affecting not only the fiscal position of the country but also the stability of the defense establishment and the uniformed services as persistent talks of reforming the pension system stir trepidation and uneasiness among their ranks," Estrada said. Jinggoy, itinulak ang mandatory contribution ng new entrants sa pagrepaso ng MUP pension system Tanging mga bagong miyembro lamang ng militar at uniformed services sa bansa ang magkakaroon ng bawas sa kanilang buwanang sahod para sa kanilang pensyon, sabi ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. Ito ang naging rekomendasyon ng Committee on National Defense and Security na pinangungunahan ni Estrada sa inilatag niyang substitute bill para sa panukalang reporma sa military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system na layong maiwasan ang pinangangambahan na fiscal collapse sa mga darating na taon. "Ibig sabihin, anuman ang tinatanggap ng mga kasalukuyang pensyonado at kung anuman ang inaasahan ng mga kasalukuyang nasa aktibong serbisyo ay kanila pa ring matatanggap. Sa katunayan, para sa ilan sa kanila, ang retirement pay ay tataas pa ng limang porsyento," sabi ng senador. "Hindi po gagalawin, hindi po babaguhin, at hindi po papakialaman ng isinusulong nating panukalang batas ang pensyon ng mga pensyonadong retirado. Wala rin pong magiging pagbaba sa inaasahang pensyon ng kasalukuyang mga nasa serbisyo," pagdidiin pa ng beteranong mambabatas. Ginarantiya din ni Estrada ang pagkakaroon ng mas matatag na sistema ng pensyon sa ilalim ng inihain niyang bersyon ng Senado sa pag-amyenda sa batas. Magkakaroon ng magkahiwalay na trust fund para sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at para sa mga nasa Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) at mga commissioned officers sa National Mapping and Resources Information Authority (NAMRIA). Ang trust fund ay pamamahalaan ng Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) at pangangasiwaan ng mga trust fund committee ng military at uniformed services. Sakaling maging ganap na batas na ito, ang mga papasok sa serbisyo sa military ay magkakaroon ng kontribusyon na magsisimula sa 7% ng kanilang base pay at longevity pay, samantalang 9% naman ang kabawasan sa sahod ng iba pang unipormadong serbisyo. Nasa 14% ang magiging ambag ng gobyerno sa mga nasa militar at 12% naman na kontribusyon sa ibang uniformed services para sa kanilang pension funds. Kapag naisakatuparan na, ang retirement pay ay tataas hanggang sa maximum na 90% ng base pay at longevity pay para sa lahat ng MUP, mula sa kasalukuyang 75% at 85%. Bagaman wala itong automatic indexation para sa mga bagong miyembro, magkakaroon pa rin ng taunang pag-aadjust sa pensyon batay sa kondisyon ng fiscal o ekonomiya, sabi ni Estrada. "Umaasa ako na ang kasalukyang Kongreso ang tutugon sa napakahalagang isyung ito na hindi lamang nakaka-apekto sa fiscal position ng bansa kundi pati na rin sa katiyakan ng defense establishment at ng mga uniformed services, habang ang patuloy na usap-usapan ng reporma sa sistema ng pensyon ay nagdadala ng pangamba at kaba sa kanilang hanay," sabi ni Estrada.