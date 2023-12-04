Envoy Medical to Host Fireside Chat Event December 7

Analyst Hosted Event to Feature Comprehensive Discussion of Envoy Medical’s Products, Interviews with Two Study Investigators and Key Opinion Leaders in Cochlear Implants

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minnesota, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (NASDAQ: “COCH”), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing systems, today announced that it will host a fireside chat event on Thursday December 7, 2023 beginning at noon Central Time. The event will be hosted by a covering research analyst and feature interactive Q&A with Brent T. Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, and David R. Wells, Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, the Company expects to talk with Dr. Colin Driscoll and Dr. Aniket Saoji of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN) about their initial experience during an ongoing investigational clinical study with the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant and how fully implanted cochlear implants may alter the current cochlear implant market should one of them obtain regulatory approval. In addition, the Company plans to talk with a patient who has received the Esteem® fully implanted active middle ear hearing device about what it is like hearing with a fully implanted hearing device.

A webcast link to join the live and replay event will be available on the investor relations section of the Envoy Medical website, at https://www.envoymedical.com/, by selecting “About,” “Investors,” then “Events.”

“Our third quarter results demonstrated significant progress in our development efforts, in addition to our listing as a public company on the Nasdaq. We are looking forward to offering an opportunity for investors to learn more about our business strategy and also to hear from Doctors Driscoll and Saoji on their initial Acclaim experience. The discussion will include time with one of our Esteem® patients to hear about life with a fully implanted hearing device. We hope that investors will be able to more fully understand our business, the incredible potential offered by both of our fully implanted solutions, and the unique benefits of our sensor technology leveraging the natural ear to pick up sound, rather than external or sub-dermal microphones. We expect to achieve significant progress in 2024, including the launch of our clinical program to seek FDA approval of the Envoy Acclaim, which we believe will be the first fully implantable cochlear implant of its kind, addressing a significant unmet need in the large and growing hearing industry,” said Mr. Lucas, Envoy Medical’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative medical technologies.

Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to provide patients with improved access, usability, independence and quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019. We believe the Acclaim was the first hearing-focused device to receive Breakthrough Device Designation.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Important safety information for the Esteem can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information .

