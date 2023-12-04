My Glo, the First Black Mycelium Product Designer, Revolutionizes Interior Design with Sustainable Mushroom Mycelium
This natural and renewable resource boasts impressive features such as flame resistance, superior air purification, and acoustic absorption."UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Glo, founded by black interior designer, Crystal Bright, is making waves in the world of interior design with their innovative use of sustainable mushroom mycelium. This eco-friendly company specializes in creating unique lighting and decor products that not only enhance the aesthetic of a space, but also have numerous benefits for the environment and its inhabitants.
What sets My Glo apart from other interior design companies is their use of mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, as the main material for their products. This natural and renewable resource boasts impressive features such as flame resistance, superior air purification, and acoustic absorption. By incorporating mycelium into their designs, My Glo is not only creating beautiful and functional products, but also promoting sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of the design industry.
My Glo's commitment to sustainability and innovation has not gone unnoticed. The company has recently been nominated for the 2024 Green Product Award, a prestigious recognition of their efforts to create environmentally-friendly designs. In addition, My Glo's products were recently featured on the popular show "Snake Oil" on Fox, where host David Spade praised the company's unique approach to interior design.
Crystal Bright, the founder of My Glo, is excited about the recognition and attention her company has been receiving. She believes that sustainable design should be the future of the industry and hopes that My Glo's success will inspire others to follow suit. With their eye-catching designs and eco-friendly approach, My Glo is truly revolutionizing the world of interior design.
As My Glo continues to gain recognition and accolades, they remain committed to their mission of creating sustainable and innovative designs. With their use of mushroom mycelium and dedication to promoting eco-friendly practices, My Glo is paving the way for a greener and more beautiful future. To learn more about My Glo and their products, visit their website at www.myglo.live.
My Glo on Snake Oil