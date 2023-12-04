Philly Startup Fynd™ Announces Holiday Tavern Tour
Fynd mobile app founder and Philadelphia native Max Thalheimer has disclosed the company’s plans for its “Bring-A-Friend Ugly Sweater Tavern Tour” in Fishtown.
The Tavern Tour will take place Saturday, December 16th, 2023, from noon to 6:00pm, starting at Garage Fishtown. The nine participating Fishtown hot spots include:
Two Robbers Fishtown - Two Robbers Fishtown is the flagship tasting room and restaurant of Two Robbers Seltzer Co.
Fette Sau - Dry-rubbed meat smoked in-house, beer & whiskey served in industrial-rustic digs with picnic tables.
Murph’s Bar - an eclectic Irish bar known for being “a comfortable place to be”.
Garage Fishtown - Fishtown’s largest selection of canned beers in casual digs resembling an auto garage.
Sancho Pistola’s - Inspiring margaritas and south-of-the-border fare.
Meyers Brewing Company - Local micro brewery in an 1880’s carriage house on Girard Ave.
Humble Parlor Brewing - Local brewmasters with a Philly flair brewing local beer out of a humble 1920’s textile mill on Girard avenue.
Interstate Draft House - Birthplace of the Fishtown Iced Tea. A Laid-back Philly Style tavern with southern touches that offers a unique lineup of craft beers, iced-tea cocktails & creative pub fare in the Heart of Fishtown.
Lloyd Whisky - Quaint local tavern with a retro vibe offers gastropub dining plus craft beers & brown spirits.
For this event, everyone who refers a friend who signs up for Fynd (always free to users), earns both parties a free wristband that entitles them to all Tavern Tour food and drink specials, prizes, activities, and more. Wristbands are also available for purchase.
“There will be two free Eagles tickets up for grabs and plenty of prizes for random drawings, contest winners, most referrals, and more,” said Thalheimer. “This will be a fun, top-shelf holiday event in Fishtown and I hope to see many of you on Saturday, December 16th!”
Fynd is Philadelphia’s favorite mobile app for finding current events, happenings, specials and more in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues across the city. Founded in 2021 by Thalheimer and a co-founder, Fynd prides itself on being hyper-local and is updated 24/7 by the venues themselves.
Food and drink specials, game nights, watch parties, comedy, live music, trivia nights and much more are only ever a tap away on Fynd.
“Fynd is the app for finding fun! It’s always in-the-know and in your pocket,” said Thalheimer. “We created Fynd because other restaurant and bar apps offer just the basics, like descriptions and menus. Fynd, on the other hand, is dynamic and purpose-built for Philadelphians and visitors alike who want to know what’s going on around them at our amazing local businesses in real-time. For us, Fynd is all about helping people make the most of Philly’s limitless entertainment options while also bringing a much-needed boost in exposure to the local businesses that make our city unique.”
Anyone can learn more by clicking on this link.
About Fynd™
Fynd is the only app for finding real-time fun in Philadelphia bars and restaurants! The Fynd team is devoted to ensuring that our mobile app users are never more than a tap away from all the best events taking place at venues in and around the city. Check us out on the app store by searching "Fynd" or at https://www.getFynd.app/download.
