Great outreach and visibility at the DIGITECH ASEAN Thailand 2023
Nemera, an associate company of MethodHub, participated in Digitech 2023!
Nemera's participation in Digitech ASEAN 2023 further showcases our global offering”BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nemera, an associate company of MethodHub, participated in this annual event hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy & Society from 20th to 22nd November 2023. Nemera's stall at Hall 5-6, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, was buzzing with excitement and activity.
— Dinesh Agaskar
Nemera is a leader in consulting and project services in Banking/Financial Services, Healthcare, Oil/Gas and Telecom with reputed customers in these sectors.
Nemera offers solutions on full stack, SAP, Cloud and Data and CyberSecurity. With close to 150 consultants in Thailand and over 600 consultants worldwide at MethodHub, Nemera brings expertise on the latest technologies, global business practices and high quality execution on assignments with our marquee customers in Thailand.
Nemera works with banking leaders in Thailand, leading Oil/Gas, Automotive players and global multinationals working out of Thailand.
At Digitech, the energy, innovation, and connections made during the event were truly remarkable. As a part of the MethodHub family, we're thrilled to have been part of such a successful gathering focused on shaping the digital future.
A big thanks to everyone who visited our stall at Digitech. Visitor engagement and enthusiasm made this event unforgettable. Stay tuned for more updates on groundbreaking advancements in the digital space and at Nemera.
Dinesh Agaskar
Nemera Technologies
+66 2 235 6739
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram