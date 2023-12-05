ASKtoAI Introduces Memory and Personality Features in Digital Content Creation
ASKtoAI has launched two features, Memory and Personality, to enhance data management and personalize brand communication for marketers.TORRE SANTA SUSANNA, BRINDISI (PUGLIA), ITALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era in which digital information is fundamental, ASKtoAI, a leading Italian start-up in artificial intelligence, announces the launch of Memory and Personality, two new features designed to help marketers to maximize the quality and effectiveness of corporate content.
Memory stands out as an advanced information management system, allowing users to store, organize and process data with unprecedented efficiency. Through an intuitive interface, information becomes immediately available and usable to generate content consistent with the brand strategy, drastically reducing production times.
At the same time, Personality allows you to infuse corporate communications with an unmistakable style, allowing users to personalize their tone of voice and reflect their brand values in every message, from a marketing email to a product description. This ensures not only homogeneity but also an authentic connection with the target audience.
“With Memory and Personality, we are not only responding to, but anticipating market needs, giving our customers the tools to generate content in a more effective and personal way,” says Marco Esposito, founder/CEO of ASKtoAI.
The two functions are part of a broader context of commitment and research that characterizes the ASKtoAI mission: a path of continuous growth and innovation that translates into cutting-edge solutions, thanks to a dedicated team and the application of the latest discoveries of the 'artificial intelligence. ASKtoAI remains steadfast in its promise to protect the security of its users' data by adopting the strictest encryption and privacy protocols.
To learn more about Memory, Personality and all the other possibilities offered by ASKtoAI, visit https://asktoai.com .
For further details or to arrange an interview, please contact our staff at
Already today, ASKtoAI invites journalists and professionals to test the new solutions, offering free access for one month to the professional plan with the code PRESS01, redeemable on the official website.
Media: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vOk3u-Z4JW930BBsVnAlxq6GWB5aztHx?usp=drive_link
Cosimo Padula
Alsafi srls
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube