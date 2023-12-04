eHACCP.org Launches Spanish-Language Meat and Poultry HACCP Course

APPCC para Carne y Aves BPF para Industrias de Carne y aves de Corral Spanish HACCP Courses

Great details for HACCP, easy to retain information. Modules are easy to follow and have great supporting links to reference with more in-depth information.” — Michelle Junker

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to expand its educational reach, eHACCP.org proudly announces the launch of its Meat and Poultry HACCP course in Spanish.This innovative course is tailored for professionals in the food industry, emphasizing the importance of Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training in a language that resonates with a wider audience. Priced at an accessible $399 and accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, this course bridges the language gap in food safety training and certification, offering an engaging, comprehensive learning experience."Our new Spanish Meat and Poultry HACCP course exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity and education in food safety," commented a Stephen Sockett, owner of eHACCP.org."We recognize the vital role of effective communication in maintaining food safety standards. This course not only broadens our reach but also empowers Spanish-speaking professionals to enhance their expertise in a familiar language," Ana Maria Velez Jaramillo, course translator and HACCP coordinator added.Expanding Educational Frontiers in Food SafetyThis new course offering from eHACCP is a strategic step toward inclusivity and diversity in professional education. Introducing the Spanish Meat and Poultry HACCP course has allowed the company to address a significant need for language-specific training in the food safety industry.The launch aligns with eHACCP.org's mission to make high-quality, accredited training accessible to a broader audience, thereby enhancing global food safety standards.Key Features of the Spanish Meat and Poultry HACCP Course:● Accredited Content: Internationally recognized by the International HACCP Alliance, ensuring the highest educational standards.● Tailored for Meat and Poultry Industries: Specifically designed for those in meat and poultry processing, focusing on relevant HACCP principles.● Resource-Rich Learning: Access to over 300 practical templates, including SSOPs, SOPs, and GMPs, complementing the interactive, narrated 18-hour course content.A recent review from a course participant highlights the impact of this initiative:"The Spanish Meat and Poultry HACCP course was a game-changer for our team. The ease of understanding complex concepts in our native language has not only boosted our confidence but also significantly improved our operational standards." Brandon Ares, Production Manager at Global Food Exchange.eHACCP.org's latest course enriches the educational landscape, offering Spanish-speaking professionals a unique opportunity to advance their skills in food safety. This initiative goes beyond a single course launch; it's a step towards a more inclusive, knowledgeable, and safe food industry globally.About eHACCP.orgeHACCPorg is a premier online platform specializing in HACCP training and certification, dedicated to serving individuals and organizations within the food manufacturing, processing, production, storage, and distribution sectors.Accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, the courses stand out for their comprehensive, interactive, and narrated content, accessible 24/7 from anywhere in the world. eHACCP.org prides itself on its commitment to excellence in food safety education, offering a wide range of resources including over 300 templates and robust customer support.At eHACCP.org, we believe in empowering professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to ensure the highest standards of food safety and public health.For more information about our courses, or to enroll in the new Spanish Meat and Poultry HACCP course, please visit our website: https://ehaccp.org contact us at support@ehaccp.org or call us at (866) 488-1410 (USA/Canada).

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.