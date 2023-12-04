Submit Release
United States supports South Punjab and honors Multan heritage: U.S. Ambassador Blome in Multan

Islamabad –  November 17, 2023:  During his first visit to Multan, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome emphasized the United States’ long-standing support for South Punjab, including in energy, health, business, and education. 

 

The Ambassador honored the rich history of Multan during visits to the shrines of Bahauddin Zakria, Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Shah Shams Tabraiz.  The United States has funded 32 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan totaling $7.6 million, including the shrine of Shah Shams Tabraiz. 

 

Ambassador Blome also met with university students, alumni of U.S. exchange programs, and local business leaders.  He toured MG Apparel, a local business that displays the strength of trade between the United States and Pakistan in cotton and textiles and how adopting green initiatives can support sustainable economic growth.   

 

Through the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, the United States is working with Pakistan to address shared climate and environmental challenges in clean energy, water, and agriculture.  Ambassador Blome visited the Multan Electric Power Company’s head office, where he highlighted a decades-long partnership between the United States and MEPCO.  Together, since 2014, they have deployed more than 40,000 smart meters and partnered to better distribute electricity to Multan’s residents.   

 

In collaboration with the Punjab Health Department and UN Women, Ambassador Blome also launched Punjab’s first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) at Nishtar Hospital.  ARCC provides local survivors of sexual violence key resources for recovery and justice.   

 

Ambassador Blome met with and thanked the Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Secretariat Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar for hosting the delegation in Multan and making his first trip to South Punjab a success.  

