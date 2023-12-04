Nomad Internet Introduces 'Nomad Connect' Mobile App and Plans for Enhanced Wireless Internet Access

Check out the interface

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomad Internet is thrilled to announce the launch of the Nomad Connect App and Plans! The world's fastest remote SIM Card activation app for unlimited data, marking a significant advancement in wireless internet technology.

Designed with installers, integrators, and WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers) in mind, this first-of-its-kind mobile app enables the activation of remote SIM cards for unlimited data usage, bringing unparalleled convenience and speed to the wireless data sector.

Key Highlights of Nomad Connect:

1. Unprecedented Accessibility: The Nomad Connect App was created to provide installers, WISPs, and integrators with an efficient solution for managing unlimited wireless data. The app focuses on simplifying the process of offering an unlimited internet service to its customers.

2. Respect for Regional WISPs: Nomad Internet acknowledges the long-standing contributions of regional WISPs in providing high-speed internet to rural America. Nomad Connect complements these efforts by combining the strength of Nomad's national brand with direct relationships with cellular providers, ensuring top-quality service.

3. Nomad Connect Plans: The launch includes two plans - NOMAD Connect 100 and NOMAD Connect 200, offering up to 100mbps and 200mbps download speeds respectively. Priced at $79.95 and $129.95 per month, these plans cater to remote and rural locations across the USA, with the flexibility for installers to use their own SIMs and modems.

4. Advanced Technology: Nomad Connect Plans utilize low-latency services powered by Askey and Inseego modems, featuring advanced high-power directional antennas. These enhance cellular network reach while supporting C-Band 5G sub-6GHz and 4G LTE fallback, ensuring a perfect balance of coverage and performance.

5. Unlimited Data and Backup LTE: The plans offer unlimited data over the new C-Band 5G sub-6GHz, with 300GB per month of 4G/5G backup LTE data, catering to users without access to the C-Band spectrum.

6. Professional Installation Services: To assist customers in extended areas, Nomad Business has launched the 'Inseego FW2000e' - a professionally installed modem with high-gain directional antennas, offering 5G fixed wireless access and 4G LTE fallback at LTE CAT-22 speeds.

Partnership with WISPs:

Nomad Internet extends an invitation to WISPs nationwide to collaborate in installing the new modem, aiming to broaden the reach of high-speed internet in rural communities. Interested WISPs are encouraged to contact Nomad at wisp@nomadinternet.com for partnership opportunities.

Launch Date:

The Nomad Connect Plans and mobile app will be available on the NomadBusiness.com website and through the Nomad mobile app starting December 5th, 2023.

Nomad Internet is committed to empowering WISPs to deliver the best rural internet service possible. The Nomad Connect initiative is a testament to this commitment, bringing the future of rural internet connectivity to today's world.

Contact:

Nomad Business Team

Email: support@nomadinternet.com

Website: www.nomadbusiness.com