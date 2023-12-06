JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care: Family Flooring Contractor for Over 15 Years
Locally-owned and operated JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care celebrated their 16th year providing their carpet cleaning services with a family-first approach
Our customers are more than just clients - they're like family. We get to know them personally, understand their unique needs, and treat every home and every job with the care it deserves.”SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care proudly celebrates over 15 years of serving families in the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley area for all their flooring needs. Since 2007, owners Jackie and Peter, and their team have provided exceptional full-service flooring solutions including cleaning, repair, restoration, and installation for carpets, area rugs, upholstery, tile and grout, stone, laminate, hardwood, and more.
"We may have grown over the past 16 years, but we've never lost our family-focused approach," said Jackie and Peter, husband and wife owners of JP Carpet. "Our customers are more than just clients - they're like family. We get to know them personally, understand their unique needs, and treat every home and every job with the care it deserves."
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care stands out from larger conglomerate competitors by offering:
Specialized personal care and attention that only a local, family-owned business can provide
Fair, honest pricing with no hidden fees or charges
Meticulous service and proactive communication every step of the way
Courteous, background-checked technicians
Use of the latest techniques and eco-friendly products for unparalleled results
The company upholds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau for its quality of service and commitment to customer satisfaction.
As JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care enters its 17th year serving Los Angeles area families, it remains dedicated to its original vision - bringing a family level of care and integrity to every flooring job, no matter how big or small.
About JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is a local, family-owned flooring contractor serving residential and commercial clients in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley since 2007. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured and specializes in floor cleaning, repair, restoration, and installation including carpet, tile and grout, upholstery, stone, laminate, hardwood, and more.
When it comes to deep cleaning carpets, few can compete with the power of JP's hot water extraction service. Their top-of-the-line truck-mounted steam cleaning unit heats water up to 210°F, injecting it deep into carpeting along with cleaning agents to lift dirt, stains, allergens, and residues to the surface. Powerful suction then extracts everything out fully and completely.
"Our hot water extraction method far surpasses small 'do-it-yourself' rug cleaners rented at grocery stores," explains Peter. "Those units only spray lukewarm water onto the surface and lack the heavy-duty vacuum power needed to pull water back out. That can leave carpets damp and mold-prone, and filled with soap. Soap attracts dust, which can explain why carpets appear to get dirtier faster when using these kinds of machines. Our professional grade equipment sanitizes carpets down to the base with no dampness or wicking back up of stains later."
JP Floor Care technicians carefully pre-treat any set-in stains before steam cleaning begins. Their extensive experience with stain removal allows them to identify the likely causes from common foods, beverages, grease, ink, pet accidents, and more. Then they use specialized spotters and treatments to break bonds and release the stain from carpet fibers. Hot water extraction then pulls the pre-treated stains out fully with no returning "wick back". An antimicrobial application during cleaning helps carpets stay fresher longer.
With the dual process of truck-mounted steam cleaning and diligent stain removal, JP Floor Care leaves carpets sparkling clean, extending their life dramatically. They have certainly been busy the last 16 years developing the best way to clean carpet.
For more information or media inquiries, contact Peter at (818) 263-9314 or peter@jpfloorcare.com.
