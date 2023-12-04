KYAN Technologies to Present AML Concordance Data at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
Clinical Acute Myeloid Leukemia Data Shows KYAN’s Strengthened Functional Assay Expertise and Application in Hematological CancersSINGAPORE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Technologies Private Limited (‘KYAN”), a combinatorial functional precision medicine company, today announced that clinical data will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, CA, December 9-12, 2023.
“Along with our collaborators at National University of Singapore and Singapore’s National University Hospital, we are excited to present results that validate the accuracy of our ex vivo analytical platform in predicting patient response for acute myeloid leukemia (AML),” stated Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer of KYAN. “The data highlights our growing knowledge base and ability to help cancer patients directly as well as in developing better drugs through accurately predicted clinical response.”
For patients treated with azacitidine plus venetoclax (AZA/Ven) the platform had a 100% Positive Predictive Value (PPV) and 85.7% Negative Predictive Value (NPV). For all patients treated with a panel of standard of care drugs, including cytarabine plus daunorubicin (7+3) and FLT3 mutation targeted drugs, the platform had a 93.8% PPV and 76.9% NPV. The accuracy (the percentage of correct total positive and negative predictions) was 86.2%.
Details related to the poster presentations are as follows:
Title: Clinical Evaluation of a Functional Combinatorial Precision Medicine Platform to Predict Patient-Specific Treatment Outcomes in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Abstract Number: 2276
Session Name: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster I
Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways:
Research, Acute Myeloid Malignancies, AML, artificial intelligence (AI), Translational Research, Diseases, Myeloid Malignancies, emerging technologies, Technology and Procedures, molecular testing
Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
Session Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
About KYAN Technologies
KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd is a leader in the field of functional precision medicine, committed to addressing unmet needs and gaps in cancer treatment through small data AI and the phenotypic perturbation of biological models including patient samples and organoids. KYAN’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, has been applied in clinical studies for non-hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and soft tissue sarcomas. Through clinical collaborations, KYAN also looks to expand the applicability of its technology into other solid cancer indications, including pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. KYAN is licensed by the Singapore Ministry of Health.
