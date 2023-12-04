BELLONA  CUSTOMARY LANDHOLDING GROUPS COMMENCE CUSTOMARY LAND RECORDING.

Five customary landholding groups in Bellona Island have welcomed customary land recording by completing a Form 2 Application to record their customary lands. The Form 2 Applications begins the process for recording of customary landholding groups and their customary lands under the Customary Land Records Act [ Cap 132].

The applications to record comes as a result of a 14 months long consultation and awareness program done by the Tribal Land Recording Unit of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey with Bellona community both in Honiara and in Bellona from November 2022 to October 2023.

Bellona Consultation and Awareness Program, March 2023

The program is being facilitated under the wider UNDP Project in partnership with World Vision International (WVI) and Development Service Exchange (DSE) funded by Peacebuilding Fund called the “Bridging traditional governance and rule of law through youths’ participation as agents of peace and change in Rennell and Bellona” [ Bridging Traditional Governance Project].

Form 3 Public Notices have also been posted in various places on Bellona for the applicant landholding groups and runs from October 31st 2023 to January 2023. Recording is scheduled to commence end of January 2024.

For further information contact the National Recorder at MTegavota@mlhs.gov.sb

Copy of Form 3 Notice posted at Bellona/Anua Airport.

