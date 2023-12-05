Adults Play Sports Launches First All-In-One Hub for Grown-Ups Who Want to Play Sports

Adultsplaysports.com offers an adult-specific sports directory, inspiring featured athlete stories, training tips, and authentic gear reviews

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging a significant gap in adult sports resources, Adults Play Sports unveils its unique online platform dedicated exclusively to adult athletes, featuring a comprehensive sports directory, inspiring stories, and expert gear reviews.

ONLINE DIRECTORY OF 2,500 (AND GROWING) ADULT-SPECIFIC SPORTS OFFERINGS

Athletes of all skill levels can find what they need to get back into or start playing sports for the first time as adults. The directory at Adults Play Sports lists adult sports leagues, camps/clinics, lessons, and tournaments. Users can filter their searches by sport, location, skill level, gender, and more. The directory currently covers North America, and new listings are added weekly. The aim is to include every adult sports league in North America by 2024.

MORE THAN JUST A SPORTS DIRECTORY

Adults Play Sports also features content for both beginner and more experienced adult athletes. This includes training tips, inspirational stories of relatable adult athletes, and content that introduces new sports or technology.

“Until now, the adult sports landscape was very fragmented,” said athlete and founder Tanja Kropf. “I talked to so many adults who want to get into sports but felt intimidated by the process. It can be daunting. So I created a platform where they can get everything they need in one place.”

EMPOWERING ADULTS TO STAY ACTIVE AND HEALTHY

A 2023 Systematic Reviews study confirms adults who participate in sports experience improved mental health and a sense of belonging. Adults Play Sports underscores the role of sports in reducing stress, improving mental health, and enhancing physical well-being. It's a call to action for adults to embrace sports as a means of staying active, healthy, and socially connected.

COMPANY BACKGROUND

Tanja Kropf, a lifelong soccer player, launched Adults Play Sports in 2023. She saw a void in the adult sports market and wanted to streamline the process to make it easier to get involved in sports regardless of their age or skill level. Adults Play Sports intends to partner with complementary sports organizations and grow its directory even larger in its aim to be the best adult sports resource of any kind.

Reference:Eather, N., Wade, L., Pankowiak, A. et al. The impact of sports participation on mental health and social outcomes in adults: a systematic review and the ‘Mental Health through Sport’ conceptual model. Syst Rev 12, 102 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13643-023-02264-8

