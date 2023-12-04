XTERRA World Tour 2024: Expanding Horizons and Elevating Competition
A new era in off-road triathlon with fresh challenges and a grand finale in Italy

Key Points:
- 2024 XTERRA World Tour to feature 51 bucket-list off-road triathlons in 27 countries.
- XTERRA Costa Rica returns, with new races added in Colombia and Morocco.
- First-ever North American Championship to debut in Oak Mountain.
- 2024 XTERRA World Championship to be the last in Italy before rotating to a new location in 2025.
As the XTERRA World Tour prepares for the 2024 season, the stage is set for an expansive global journey, reaching new destinations, taking on tougher terrains, and enhancing the competitive landscape of off-road triathlon racing.
The 2024 XTERRA World Tour will span 27 countries, with new courses to conquer in bucket-list destinations such as Colombia, Morocco, and Costa Rica. These expanded locations reflect XTERRA's commitment to global outreach and bringing its core values of sustainability, challenge, community and adventure to diverse locations, while offering off-road triathletes the opportunity to discover and compete in a total of 51 of the world's most idyllic race locations as the tour winds through Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas.
With a rising level of talent and increasing national representation, the 2024 season is also expected to witness the most competitive XTERRA World Championship yet as the pinnacle event of the season returns to the Brenta Dolomites in Trentino, Italy, on September 28th for a third and final time before moving to a new location.
Last season, no less than 56 nationalities were represented, coming from as far afield as Zimbabwe and Aruba, with an almost 50/50 split between those who arrived with championship experience and those taking on the challenge for the very first time.
Athletes aiming to compete in the 2024 World Championship must secure their spots through outstanding performances in the World Tour races. Each event offers either 28 or 58 qualification slots, with additional slots available based on the number of competitors in each age group. The qualification process underscores the competitive nature of the championship, with no wildcard entries permitted.
The APAC Tour
The 2024 XTERRA APAC Tour is set to deliver some of the most challenging yet stunning terrains in the Asia-Pacific region. This series of six races across five countries challenges athletes with some of the most demanding landscapes, from the rugged hills and ocean backdrops of Taiwan to the lush jungles of New Zealand and the white sands and blue lagoons of Tahiti.
Central to this tour is the XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championship in Kenting, Taiwan, on March 23rd, where the first of the 3 regional championships and one of the most technical yet rewarding bike loops on the World Tour awaits APAC’s top off-road triathletes and those traveling from further abroad.
Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen, 3rd overall winner in Taiwan last year, reflected on the demanding course: "I think this is the most demanding course I've tried in XTERRA, both technical and physical. It's so hard, I think Taiwan really delivers a tough course." This sentiment captures the essence of the APAC Tour - a test of endurance and skill against some of the most exhilarating courses on the planet.
The Americas Tour
The XTERRA Americas Tour encompasses 24 races across eight countries, with the biggest showdown of the region taking place at the inaugural XTERRA North American Championship, poised to make its grand debut at Alabama's Oak Mountain State Park on May 18th. Oak Mountain, renowned for its epic single-loop mountain bike section and a primal, deep forest trail run through techy rock sections and flowy trails, will set the stage for a monumental cross-tri battle to decide the 2024 class of XTERRA North American Champions.
The XTERRA Americas Tour, with its myriad of landscapes, delivers an unmatched variety of challenging terrains and unparalleled beauty, from the serene waters of Lake Pleasant in Arizona to the rocky coastlines of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. In Chile, the Cachagua region in Zapallar presents a blend of coastal vistas and demanding trails, while the urban wilds of Austin, Texas, offer a different kind of challenge with its unique cityscape.
The lush surroundings of Paipa, Colombia, and the rugged trails of Waco, Texas, further add to the tour's diverse settings. In Canada, XTERRA Tremblant in Quebec presents athletes with the country's iconic natural beauty while the tropical paradise of Las Catalinas in Costa Rica offers a respite from the more challenging courses.
The EMEA Tour
The 2024 XTERRA EMEA Tour will push the world's best off-road triathletes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In South Africa's Elgin Valley, athletes will navigate through the Western Cape's breathtaking vistas, while Morocco's Taghazout Bay presents a blend of coastal beauty and arid toughness. Oman's Musandam Peninsula offers a stark contrast with its dramatic and blistering terrain.
The tour then sweeps through Europe, showcasing the continent's varied landscapes. Malta's Majjistral Nature Reserve offers a Mediterranean backdrop, while Greece's Vouliagmeni brings athletes to the historic Athenian Riviera. In France, the Nouvelle Aquitaine race winds through the scenic Beaumont-du-Lac, and the United Kingdom's Staffordshire presents a quintessentially British countryside challenge.
Portugal's Golegã and Italy's Lake Garda races immerse athletes in stunning European landscapes, from Iberian charm to Italian lakeside splendor. Belgium's races in Namur and the Ardennes offer a mix of historic cities and forested hills, while Switzerland's Vallée de la Brévine adds Alpine elevations to the mix.
Then it hits full speed in the Czech Republic, where Prachatice's medieval streets and the Sumava region's natural beauty is not just a test of endurance but a celebration of the sport's spirit, as described by Michal Pilousek, the race director: “We always try to find a good balance between technical sections on the bike loop and some nice trails with a good flow.”
Each of these regional tours, combining to form the World Tour, is designed to combine challenge and adventure in equal measures, and for athletes around the world to experience the warmth of the global XTERRA community.
Join The World Tour
From January to October, the XTERRA World Tour showcases an abundance of variety in landscapes and experiences. Blending pristine open waters with accessible trails, each destination offers its own spectacular racing adventure. Explore the full schedule on the XTERRA World Tour page.
About XTERRA
XTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play. For more information, visit xterraplanet.com.
