Epic Free Public Forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility" Delivers Life-Saving Message on Climate and Offers Solutions

Global Crisis. The Responsibility | International Online Forum. December 2, 2023 In the Trap of a Supercatastrophe The external cosmic influence only affects the super-dense core of the planet Earth.

The threat that we are currently facing comes from outer space. It is a cosmic influence that occurs in our solar system every 12,000 years.

That's why we're all here today, it's the main motivation of our actions; it's the lives and future of our children.” — John Ahn

The Creative Society hosted an impactful international free public online forum titled " Global Crisis. The Responsibility " on December 2, 2023. This significant event, streamed on the Rumble and Youtube media platforms, aimed to raise awareness about the rapidly escalating climate and geodynamic changes threatening our planet. In over 100 languages, the forum is now available on all video platforms.A central theme of the forum was the urgent need for collective action and responsibility in the face of global climate catastrophes. Olga Schmidt, a prominent speaker at the forum, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "We're glad to still have the opportunity to welcome you to today's international online forum 'Global Crisis. The Responsibility.'" Marina Ovstynova, another key speaker, added, "We understand that the most frightening crisis humanity has ever faced is threatening us, our families, and our children."The forum's non-political nature, which focuses only on raising awareness and supporting scientific endeavors to mitigate these catastrophic changes. The event showcased alarming data, including anomalous changes in the Earth's core and the accelerated weakening of the magnetic field, leading to unprecedented natural phenomena. Two solutions have been proposed by the forum. One is to unite scientific potential under Egon Cholakian's model, the second is to transition into a Creative Society format that assures the value of human life as the top priority, thus solving not only the climate crisis, but all socio-economic crises at the same time.The forum has powerful messages from leading scientists who have dedicated over two decades to studying the causes and consequences of these changes. They highlighted a cosmic influence that occurs every 12,000 years, posing a significant threat to Earth.The Creative Society urges everyone to share the forum's video and information across all social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Creating a united front against these looming threats requires this collective effort, which will enable scientists to unite and effectively address climate change."Only together can we do everything possible to spread information from the forum on all social media platforms. Let's work together to ensure that billions of people hear this crucial information," the Creative Society forum speakers urged.

