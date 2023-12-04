Stefan Blomsterberg appointed as new CEO of CELLINK Bioprinting AB
CELLINK Bioprinting AB has announced a change of leadership with Stefan Blomsterberg taking over as CEO from Cecilia Edebo who will pursue another opportunity.GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stefan Blomsterberg has been appointed as the new CEO of CELLINK. Cecilia Edebo, current CEO, requested earlier this year to resign from her position to pursue a new career opportunity outside the BICO Group. At the time of her resignation, a recruitment process was initiated which concluded in the appointment of Stefan Blomsterberg.
Stefan Blomsterberg (born 1964) brings 20+ years of experience from the medtech industry, having held leadership positions at Vitrolife, Mölnlycke Healthcare and most recently as CEO of Medfield Diagnostics AB. Stefan has broad experience in global business development and is well versed in launching innovative high-tech life science products on the market, while fostering a sustainable business strategy.
During Cecilia Edebo’s tenure as CEO of CELLINK she, together with her team, heightened focus on building a long-term sustainable business. This involved driving profitability, while continuing growth through innovative research and development. In her three years, CELLINK successfully launched multiple bioprinting systems, resulting in an expanded light-based portfolio and solutions targeting the pharmaceutical industry. Under her leadership CELLINK continued to be a driving force in fostering collaboration in the bioprinting space by opening Centres of Excellence at leading institutions in the USA, India, and Singapore as well as establishing strategic partnerships with other commercial organizations to further advance bioprinting.
A transition plan will now be implemented for a seamless transfer of responsibility between Cecilia Edebo and Stefan Blomsterberg that ensures continued operational efficiency.
