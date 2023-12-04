Reston-based Acclaim Technical Services, LLC (ATS) acquires Alder Technology, Inc.,
ATS further positions as middle market leader in government information technology services.RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Technical Services (ATS), a leader in specialized operational support, technology solutions, and language-enabled services to the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) announced today that it has acquired Alder Technology Corporation, a Chantilly, Virginia-based provider of high-end network engineering, network security, and data management services and solutions supporting the national security mission. The combination of the two firms cements ATS as a critical middle market company in the core IC landscape. Building upon the previous additions of Axis of Engineering (2019), Global Consulting Services (2020), Entegra Systems (2021), and OASIC Engineering, LLC (2023), the acquisition of Alder accelerates ATS’s strategic expansion into technology offerings that support mission critical national security objectives.
Dave Cerne, ATS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stated, “We have worked alongside the Alder team for years and have been impressed with the quality of personnel and solutions they bring to our collective customers’ hardest missions. We are thrilled to add them to the ATS family, enabling us to further support our customers’ needs, particularly around secure computing and network operations. Together, we will have nearly 600 talented professionals supporting the most complex national security missions.”
Alder Technology, founded in 2012, specializes in providing mission IT services focused on Tier 1-3 networks, systems, and cybersecurity solutions for the IC. With a 10+ year history of innovation, Alder offers round-the-clock operational support and transformative technology integration. Current initiatives encompass software-defined networking (SDN), cloud adoption, network automation, advanced cybersecurity, insider threat detection, and AI/ML workload infrastructure support. Through integrated virtualization and cloud adoption, Alder catalyzes the widespread use of automation technologies to optimize customer operations, enhance efficiency, and maximize productivity with limited resources. This transformative approach not only streamlines processes and reduces operational costs but also elevates the customer experience, making client networks and systems more agile and secure.
“Alder leadership and staff are excited to join the ATS family. We believe the strong cultural alignment to ATS means our employees will continue to thrive and that together we will find new ways to support our customers. The Alder leadership team looks forward to the new capabilities, particularly in operational and language-enabled services, that we can bring to bear on our client’s missions as well,” said Alan Young, Alder CEO.
G Squared Capital Partners advised Alder Technology. Legal counsel for Alder was DLA Piper. ATS legal counsel was Holland & Knight. Banking Services provided by Pinnacle Financial.
About ATS: Backed by venture capital firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, ATS is a rapidly growing middle-market Intelligence Community-focused company providing Technology, Intelligence, Operational, Training, and Language Services. Started in 2000, ATS became an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company in 2013 and has been recognized as a Washington Post “Top Workplace” for the last ten consecutive years.
Yvonne Vervaet
Acclaim Technical Services
+1 703-919-8281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn