Art Miami exhibition highlights "The Fight for Good, Humanity, and Democracy"
Contessa Gallery Celebrates Landmark 25th AnniversaryMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contessa Gallery, a beacon of excellence in the art world, proudly celebrates its 25th year with a landmark exhibition at Art Miami. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and integrity, Contessa Gallery has played a pivotal role in helping collectors, museums, and institutions build world-class collections.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Contessa Gallery occupies over 2500 square feet, three entire booths, including two solo artist booths, of exhibition space at Art Miami, Dec 5-10th.
Artist Alexi Torres is in the spotlight with a timely and powerful presentation featuring the "American Dream” U.S. Flag and the “Heart of Israel” Flag hanging together as the centerpiece. Torres's work as a diptych emphasizes "The Fight for Good, Humanity, and Democracy,” a profound exploration of these themes through his masterful brushstrokes.
In addition to solo exhibits by Cuban artist Alexi Torres and the dynamic street art sensation HIJACK, Contessa is featuring new large-scale paintings and the first 316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel sculptures that can go outside in the harshest of environments in the multicolored world of art world superstar Mr. Brainwash. Other artists of note include eL Seed, David Drebin, Hunt Slonem, Julie Miller, Roman Feral, and Ormond Gigli, whose iconic “Girls in the Window” (1960) was recently featured in a significant article in The New York Times as one of the most collectible and successful photographic images of all time.
Steve Hartman, Contessa’s Founder, and CEO, expresses excitement about the upcoming showcase of its artists, stating, "We are thrilled to present these exceptional exhibits that not only highlight the diverse talents of our featured artists but also reflect the gallery's ongoing commitment to pushing artistic boundaries."
FOR SALES INQUIRES:
Steve Hartman, Owner
(216) 956-2825
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Sharon Phair, Director
(212) 488-9805
Steve Hartman
Contessa Gallery
+1 216-956-2825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube