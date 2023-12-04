Submit Release
Art Miami exhibition highlights "The Fight for Good, Humanity, and Democracy"

Artist Alexi Torres is in the spotlight with a timely and powerful presentation, featuring the "American Dream” U.S. Flag and the “Heart of Israel” Flag hanging together as the centerpiece. Torres's work as a diptych emphasizes "the Fight for Good, Humani

Alexi Torres - Diptych: "The Fight For Good, Humanity, And Democracy", 2023

Contessa Gallery announces Art Miami solo both exhibition for the dynamic street art sensation HIJACK

Hijack - "Where Is The Love", 2023

Contessa Gallery to exhibit world-recognized street artist Mr. Brainwash at Art Miami 2023 - Booth 542

Mr. Brainwash - "Life Is Beautiful", 2023

Contessa Gallery to exhibit new works by the famous street artist Mr. Brainwash - Art Miami 2023 | Booth 542

Mr. Brainwash - "Pop Wall", 2023

World famous photographer known for “Girls in the Windows”, 1960 - An image not only about beauty and fashion, it is also a slice of time in history

Ormond Gigli - "Girls In The Windows", 1960

Contessa Gallery Celebrates Landmark 25th Anniversary

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contessa Gallery, a beacon of excellence in the art world, proudly celebrates its 25th year with a landmark exhibition at Art Miami. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and integrity, Contessa Gallery has played a pivotal role in helping collectors, museums, and institutions build world-class collections.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Contessa Gallery occupies over 2500 square feet, three entire booths, including two solo artist booths, of exhibition space at Art Miami, Dec 5-10th.

Artist Alexi Torres is in the spotlight with a timely and powerful presentation featuring the "American Dream” U.S. Flag and the “Heart of Israel” Flag hanging together as the centerpiece. Torres's work as a diptych emphasizes "The Fight for Good, Humanity, and Democracy,” a profound exploration of these themes through his masterful brushstrokes.

In addition to solo exhibits by Cuban artist Alexi Torres and the dynamic street art sensation HIJACK, Contessa is featuring new large-scale paintings and the first 316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel sculptures that can go outside in the harshest of environments in the multicolored world of art world superstar Mr. Brainwash. Other artists of note include eL Seed, David Drebin, Hunt Slonem, Julie Miller, Roman Feral, and Ormond Gigli, whose iconic “Girls in the Window” (1960) was recently featured in a significant article in The New York Times as one of the most collectible and successful photographic images of all time.

Steve Hartman, Contessa’s Founder, and CEO, expresses excitement about the upcoming showcase of its artists, stating, "We are thrilled to present these exceptional exhibits that not only highlight the diverse talents of our featured artists but also reflect the gallery's ongoing commitment to pushing artistic boundaries."

Art Miami exhibition highlights "The Fight for Good, Humanity, and Democracy"

