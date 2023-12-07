Free Online Guide Simplifies Music School Admissions
College Music Major's new online guide helps college-bound musicians and their families with the complex, frustrating college admissions process
College Music Major helps college-bound musicians discover best-fit schools & ace their auditions!”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark its founding, the online educational consultancy College Music Major is offering Music School Admissions: Ultimate DIY Guide free to all interested individuals for a limited time.
The first-of-its-kind online resource demystifies the often daunting music admissions process. It includes information on finding best-fit schools, the differences between types of music schools and their majors, preparing for auditions, crafting attention-grabbing applications and essays, pursuing scholarships, and other essential topics.
Acceptance at top music schools is highly competitive. Through the DIY guide, College Music Major helps ensure that every musician has the best chance of pursuing their passion through higher education.
Founded by respected music educator Dr. David Lee Fish, College Music Major provides consulting services for college-bound music students and their families. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan before establishing a teaching career as a music professor and co-founding the Association for Popular Music Education. Known for his popular "5-Day Solution" for stage fright, Dr. Fish recently released The Last Troubadour on Renaissance Records. The album of original songs received strong reviews.
The Ultimate DIY Guide aims to support aspiring music students throughout their application journey. It offers insights into finding the schools that align with individual preferences and goals, recognizing that each student has unique needs. It breaks down types of music schools and provides information on the majors offered by each type, helping students make informed decisions about where to apply.
Readers will also find advice on preparing for auditions in the Ultimate DIY Guide, a crucial part of the music school application process. The section covers strategies for showcasing talent and hard work so applicants can present themselves at their best. In addition, the guide explores how to create applications and essays to make a strong impression on admissions committees.
A final section of the guide offers information on scholarships and other funding opportunities to make music education more accessible.
Those enrolled in the Ultimate DIY Guide also enjoy free online "office hours" with Dr. Fish to ask questions about the music admissions process and discuss the specifics of your situation.
College Music Major offers a full range of private online consulting services for music students and their families wanting help beyond the Ultimate DIY Guide. They include evaluations with music professors at top schools with expertise in each student's area of interest. As Dr. Fish explains, "Knowing where you stand in terms of your musical development is a crucial step in building a list of schools that best fit your goals and preparing to audition for them."
Maximize your potential for acceptance at a top school with Music School Admissions: Ultimate DIY Guide, and learn more about the other services offered by Dr. Fish and his team by visiting the College Music Major website.
