Paula Vail, Award-Winning Author/TV/Radio Host, and RMT, Invites Everyone to an Exclusive Bali Retreat in May 2024

Paula A. Vail

Join Paula Vail for an exclusive healing retreat and be immersed in revitalizing activities and transformative energy for an unforgettable experience.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula Vail, Best Selling/Award Winning Author, Award Winning TV/Radio Host, and Reiki RMT, invites everyone to join her for an exclusive retreat in Bali, May 2024. Teaming up with Jamie and Amy Honey, Vail welcomes participants to embark on a week-long "Heal the Healer" retreat in Bali's enchanting landscapes from May 20 through May 27, 2024.

This exclusive getaway promises an immersive experience into the art of Reiki and the profound impact of healing energy. According to Medical News Today, Reiki is a complementary therapy relating to energy healing. Proponents say it works through the transfer of universal energy from the practitioner's palms to the client.

Limited spots are available, and enthusiasts are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place in this life-altering expedition.

The itinerary is filled with many enriching and life-changing activities. The journey begins with a smoothly coordinated travel arrangement, thanks to VIP airport service guiding them effortlessly through customs and saving valuable time upon arrival. Enchantment fills the air as guests are warmly greeted with a traditional Balinese Welcome Ceremony.

Their spiritual journey ascends with a Level 1 Reiki certification. The indulgence continues with an exclusive "Millionaire for a Night" experience, crafting memories destined to last a lifetime. Delve into the sacred with a profound water healing ceremony, connecting with the natural energies of Bali. Explore the iconic Besakih Temple, perched on the slopes of Mount Agung, Bali's holiest Hindu site, and more.

All-Inclusive Package provides:

- 7 nights accommodation in private air-conditioned rooms

- Airport transfers in air-conditioned cars

- All breakfasts, lunches, and dinners

- VIP airport service (saves about an hour in customs)

- Traditional Balinese welcome ceremony

- Special goodie bags

Vail, the founder of Wellness Inspired since 2008, is driven by a passion for sharing the beautiful gift of Reiki and self-empowerment with others. With over 12 years of experience as a Reiki practitioner, she obtained her Usui Master training in Machu Picchu, Peru, studying under various instructors. Beyond her role as a Reiki Master, she holds a Level III Mastery in Serenity Vibrational Healing with crystal bowls and illumination. Paula has also dedicated herself to learning Shamanism and Quantum Healing techniques, earning the shamanic name Shan Tara. Her daily mission involves guiding others toward a life filled with love and compassion, facilitating the manifestation of blessings in people's lives.

For booking inquiries and more information, follow this link: https://bali.freetodreamteam.com/

To learn more about Paula Vail and her best-selling book "Why Am I So Happy?" click here: https://www.wellnessinspired.com/