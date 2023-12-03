Medical supplies airlift to hospitals in Solomon Islands

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) under Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) have worked alongside the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) to airlift medical supplies to different hospitals in Solomon Islands.

The ADF logistics with the support from Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) with the NH90 helicopter which successfully airlift the needed medical supplies between 29 November to 2 December 2023 to Buala, Tulagi, Auki and Kirakira.

Senior pharmacy officer, Buala hospital Mr. Lambeth Viggar said, “On behalf of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) thanked the safe delivery of much needed medical supplies to Buala hospital and the arrangement to airlift these supplies to other hospitals.”

Mr. Viggar said, “The normal arrangement for freighting of those medical supplies is very expensive and sometimes delays depend on transport schedules. We are really happy for such an arrangement to airlift the medical supplies.”

The Commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau has thanked the SIAF for the continuous support. Despite the Police are being engaged in the Pacific Games, the dedication and support of the ADF and RNZAF under SIAF to support RSIPF coordination with Ministry of Health National Medical Supplies, rendering support in airlifting of the medical supplies to our provincial hospitals, even though the SIAF members are here purposely for the Pacific Games.

Commissioner Mangau said the much needed medical supplies for service delivery to our people is very important which I commend our SIAF partners for the support and well done job in supporting the National Medical Stores in delivering medical suppliers of about 2700 Kilograms.

RSIPF and RNZAF safely remove medical supplies from NH90 Helicopter in Tulagi

RSIPF and RNZAF officer unloading medical supplies Gwaunaru airport for Atoifi hospital

RSIPF officer help to unload medical supplies at Fera airport

RNZAF officers assist to unload the medical supplies to Buala hospital

Right Ms Vester Garimane from the National Medical Stores delivered medical supplies to medical officer at Fera airpor

Medical officer left from the MHMS handed over medical supplies to medical officer in Tulagi

RSIPF Press