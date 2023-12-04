Genie9's Strategic Investment in Uhive Marks a New Era in Social Networking
Pioneering Digital Collaboration: Genie9 and Uhive Forge AheadLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genie9 Limited has proudly announced a strategic investment in Uhive, an emerging powerhouse in social network innovation. This landmark investment signifies a pioneering step in the fusion of top-tier data security and groundbreaking social media technology.
Why Genie9 Chose Uhive:
- A Shared Vision for a Digital Tomorrow: Uhive's blend of social features and technology aligns with Genie9's aspiration for a tech-empowered, secure human interaction.
- Expanding Global Footprint: Genie9 recognizes the immense potential in Uhive's rapidly expanding user base, making it an excellent opportunity to reshape social networking on a global scale.
- Commitment to Data Integrity: This investment highlights a mutual dedication to ensuring a secure, private social media environment.
A Partnership Poised for Success:
With Genie9's backing, Uhive is poised for accelerated growth and innovation, heralding an exciting future for both companies and their expansive user communities.
About Genie9 Limited:
Established in 2007, Genie9 has been at the forefront of data backup and cloud solutions, serving over 10,000 businesses and 1 million individual users.
About Uhive:
Uhive is redefining social networking by harmonizing AI-driven personalization with a user-first approach.
Looking Forward:
This strategic alliance opens a new chapter for Genie9 and Uhive, laying the groundwork for advancements in social networking and data security. As these industry leaders converge, they are set to redefine the contours of the digital universe.
