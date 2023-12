STRONG WIND WARNING NUMBER FOUR ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 8:00 AM THIS MONING ON SUNDAY, 3RD DECEMBER 2023.

A STRONG WIND WARNING IS CURRENT FOR MOST OF SOLOMON ISLANDS.

SITUATION: AT 05:00AM THIS MORNING, A TROPICAL LOW (TD03F) WITH A CENTRAL PRESSURE OF 1005 HECTOPASCALS WAS LOCATED NEAR 8.2 DEGREES LATITUDE SOUTH AND 164.9 DEGREES LONGITUDE EAST. THIS IS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 114 NAUTICAL MILES (210 KILOMETERS), EAST OF SIKAIANA ISLANDS (ATOLLS), MALAITA PROVINCE.

THE TROPICAL LOW IS SLOW MOVING WEST TOWARDS THE SIKAIANA ISLANDS, MALAITA PROVINCE.

EXPECT WINDS TO REACH 20 TO 33 KNOTS OVER MOST WATERS OF SOLOMON ISLANDS.

SEAS WILL BE MODERATE TO ROUGH WITH MODERATE SWELLS (2.5-3.0 METERS).

EXPECT POOR VISIBILITY IN RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORM AREAS.

PEOPLE SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AS SUCH STRONG WINDS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO IMPACT LIVES AND PROPERTIES.

SEA TRAVELERS ARE URGED TO CONSIDER SAFETY ACTIONS AS SUCH WINDS CAN PRODUCE DANGEROUS WAVE CONDITIONS WHICH ARE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL BOATS.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.

THE NEXT STRONG WIND WARNING WILL BE ISSUED AT 4:00PM THIS AFTERNOON OR EARLIER, AS SOON AS NEW UPDATES RECEIVED.

NDMO Press