Manchin Statement on Continued Efforts to Keep West Virginia’s Postal Facility in the State

December 02, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after speaking with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility. Senator Manchin encourages every West Virginian to submit comments to the USPS at the link here opposing changes to the West Virginia mail processing facility.

“I just had a productive call with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility. The South Charleston facility will not have one single employee laid off, and instead deliver major investments to the facility to better meet the demands of the public and the market. I will continue to work with Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure these improvements will modernize and revitalize this critical lifeline and bring the highest level of service for the people of West Virginia.”