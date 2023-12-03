Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,137 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on Continued Efforts to Keep West Virginia’s Postal Facility in the State

December 02, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after speaking with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility. Senator Manchin encourages every West Virginian to submit comments to the USPS at the link here opposing changes to the West Virginia mail processing facility.

“I just had a productive call with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility. The South Charleston facility will not have one single employee laid off, and instead deliver major investments to the facility to better meet the demands of the public and the market. I will continue to work with Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure these improvements will modernize and revitalize this critical lifeline and bring the highest level of service for the people of West Virginia.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement on Continued Efforts to Keep West Virginia’s Postal Facility in the State

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more