HEAVY RAIN WARNING NUMBER ONE ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 8:00 PM THIS EVENING ON SATURDAY, 2ND DECEMBER 2023.

ALL HEAVY RAIN ALERTS ISSUED FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS ARE NOW UPGRADED TO A HEAVY RAIN WARNING.

A HEAVY RAN WARNING IS NOW CURRENT FOR MOST PROVINCES OF SOLOMON ISLANDS.

SITUATION: A TROUGH LIES NORTH OF SOLOMON ISLANDS AND LINKS TO A TROPICAL LOW LOCATED NORTH OF TEMOTU, SLOWLY MOVING WESTWARD TOWARDS THE MALAITA OUTER ISLANDS.

ASSOCIATED CLOUDS AND HEAVY RAIN WITH THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT MOST PROVINCES OF SOLOMON ISLANDS.

SUCH LOCALISED HEAVY RAIN MAY LEAD TO POSSIBLE LANDSLIDE AND FLASH FLOODING OVER COMMUNITIES LIVING NEAR HILL SLOPES, CLOSE TO LARGE RIVERS, STREAMS AND LOW-LYING AREAS.

SEA TRAVELERS ARE URGED TO CONSIDER SAFETY ACTIONS AS SUCH HEAVY RAIN CAN REDUCE VISIBILITY.

PEOPLE ARE THEREFORE STRONGLY ADVISED TO TAKE SAFETY MEASURES TO AVOID DANGER AND LOSS OF LIVES.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.

NEXT UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED AT 7:00 AM TOMORROW MORNING.

SIMS Press