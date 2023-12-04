The Big Mig Show International Logos

"The Big Mig Show: Breaking Borders, Unleashing Liberty - A Global Podcast Revolution!"

Lance Migliaccio is a true honest digital warrior, a patriot, and a true fighter for freedom.” — General Michael Flynn

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Mig Show:

Revolutionizing the Podcast Landscape with Unprecedented Global Reach

The Big Mig Show, hosted by the dynamic influencer Lance Migliaccio and co-hosted by the charismatic George Balloutine, is taking the podcast world by storm as the first-ever United States podcast video-cast show to break geographical boundaries and reach a global audience. Rooted in the principles of "America First," The Big Mig Show proudly stands as the beacon of insightful discussions, unfiltered opinions, and a commitment to liberty.

Showcasing America's Finest: The Big Mig Show's Commitment to 'America First'

The Big Mig Show is more than just a podcast; it's a movement. With taglines like 'Tip of The Spear' and ‘If Liberty Means Anything at All It Means the Right to Tell People What They Do Not Want To Hear’, Lance Migliaccio and George Balloutine embody the spirit of fearless investigative journalism. The Big Mig is dedicated to educating and unifying the world one episode at a time. Lance Migliaccio believes that the world wants and expects transparency from its leaders. This is the basis for this now first-ever cross-cultural show.

Global Impact: The Big Mig Show's Multilingual Outreach

In a groundbreaking move, The Big Mig Show has shattered language barriers by offering closed caption translations in 10 languages with more languages in development. This inclusive approach ensures the show's powerful message and discussions resonate with a diverse global audience. The initial languages covered include English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Dutch, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian with many more in development.

Where to Watch: The Big Mig Show on Rumble

The Big Mig Show has found its global stage on Rumble, the leading video platform committed to free speech and uncensored content. Viewers from around the world can catch every episode and engaging discussion at https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig (Main Channel) Multi-Lingual Channels https://rumble.com/search/all?q=TheBigMig

About The Big Mig

The Big Mig is not just a podcast; it's a movement that believes in the power of open and honest dialogue. Hosted by Lance Migliaccio and co-hosted by George Balloutine, the show is dedicated to promoting the principles of 'America First,' advocating for liberty, and educating the masses. With a commitment to breaking down barriers, The Big Mig Show is the first United States podcast video cast to go global with closed caption translations in 10 languages.

About Rumble

Rumble is a leading video platform dedicated to promoting free speech and providing a platform for uncensored content. Visit https://rumble.com/ for more information.

For media, guest appearances, & host interview inquiries, please contact:

The Big Mig Media Co LLC

Home of ‘The Big Mig Show’ Radio/Podcast/Video-cast/SM

CEO – Lance Migliaccio

(USA) +1 720.380.0059 lm@thebigmig.com

Join The Big Mig Show's Global Conversation Today!

Follow The Big Mig Show on social media:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

###

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the mentioned individuals or entities.