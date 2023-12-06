Dawn Travel Launches Expedition Cruise Programs to Adventurous Global Destinations

Dawn Travel, a new travel agency, offers unique expedition cruise programs to the Galapagos, Arctic, and Antarctica

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Travel, a forward-thinking travel agency and tour operator, is thrilled to announce the launch of its expedition cruise programs to some of the world's most adventurous destinations, including the Galapagos, Arctic, and Antarctica.

As an affiliate of The Travel Edge Network, Dawn Travel is uniquely positioned to offer special pricing and deals with the top expedition cruise lines such as Silversea, Seabourn, Viking, Lindblad Expeditions, Hurtigruten, Quark Expeditions, and many more.

"Dawn Travel is not just about booking a cruise," says CEO Cliff Hawk. "Our mission is to provide a comprehensive travel experience. We leverage our private and custom tour programs to include pre and post-cruise travel packages, enhancing the overall journey for our clients."

One of the unique offerings of Dawn Travel is the ability to combine an expedition cruise with a tour of a nearby country. For instance, travelers can enjoy a tour of Argentina before setting sail for Antarctica, explore Norway before embarking on an Arctic cruise, or visit Peru before cruising to the Galapagos.

Expedition cruising is the fastest-growing segment of the cruise market, and Dawn Travel is ready to meet the demand with its unique travel packages. The company's focus is on offering immersive experiences that allow travelers to connect with the destinations they visit.

"We are excited about the launch of our expedition cruise programs," says Hawk. "We believe that travel should be more than just visiting a place. It should be about experiencing the culture, history, and natural beauty of the destination. Our expedition cruises and custom tour programs are designed to provide this immersive experience."

Dawn Travel's affiliation with The Travel Edge Network also gives it access to a vast array of resources and exclusive deals, ensuring that clients receive the best value for their money. The company's team of experienced travel professionals is dedicated to providing personalized service and expert advice, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

About Dawn Travel

Dawn Travel is a new travel agency and tour operator specializing in cruises, private and custom tours, and adventure cruises worldwide. As an affiliate of The Travel Edge Network, Dawn Travel offers special pricing and deals with the top expedition cruise lines. The company's mission is to provide a comprehensive travel experience, combining expedition cruises with pre and post-cruise travel packages. Please contact us for more information.