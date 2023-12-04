Global Autism Project is thrilled to welcome Action Behavior Centers as 2024 Title Sponsor
Announcing Action Behavior Centers as the Global Autism Project 2024 Title Sponsor and introducing Action Abroad, an exciting partnership with SkillCorps®!
This allows us to have a global impact in a responsible, sustainable way. This work is truly inspiring and I’ve heard from our teammates that they want to contribute in a greater way.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Autism Project is thrilled to Welcome Action Behavior Centers as 2024 Title Sponsor, Launching Action Abroad Program
— Hersh Sanghavi, CEO Action Behavior Centers
The Global Autism Project is proud to announce Action Behavior Centers - ABA Therapy for Autism (ABC) as the Title Sponsor of the Global Autism Project in 2024, cementing a transformative partnership that emphasizes shared values and a commitment to making a positive global impact. In addition to becoming the Title Sponsor, ABC is excited to introduce the groundbreaking Action Abroad Program, empowering employees to contribute to international autism advocacy and community outreach.
Action Abroad empowers ABC employees to actively contribute to international autism advocacy and community outreach. Employees nominated by ABC will participate as SkillCorps® Team Members in 2024, fostering leadership development, collaboration, exchanging expertise, and providing unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth. CEO, Hersh Sanghavi, said of the partnership “This allows us to have a global impact in a responsible, sustainable way. This work is truly inspiring and I’ve heard from our teammates that they want to contribute in a greater way.”
The collaboration between ABC and the Global Autism Project holds the promise of a future filled with innovative programs and shared resources. The Action Abroad Program and Title Sponsorship represent just the beginning of a sustained effort to create a more inclusive and supportive global community with autistic individuals. Molly Ola pinney, founder/ CEO of Global Autism Project said “ABC has supported our work in the past and to have them leading the way in the partnerships we’re building with companies is very exciting and opens up new possibilities for us to collaborate even more!”
About Action Behavior Centers:
Action Behavior Centers is a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum. With a commitment to personalized and evidence-based treatment, ABC focuses on fostering skill development, independence, and social integration in a supportive environment.
About the Global Autism Project:
The Global Autism Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing autism awareness and care worldwide. Through collaborative partnerships, the organization works to provide training and support to individuals and communities in underserved regions, fostering sustainable practices in autism education and intervention.
Molly Ola Pinney
Global Autism Project
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube