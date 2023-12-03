Mind Forge enters the Korean healthcare service market with an AI camera solution for accessibility and personalization
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Forge (CEO, Kyuyeol Chae), which was selected in the category of health and wellbeing for the ‘2023 Non-face-to-face leading service activation project in the life-based field’ by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), is a company that has been developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that process real-time video data with the ‘Edge Device.’
Their solutions are characterized by accurately recognizing objects, faces, poses, and features, such as object segmentation and depth detection, making them highly applicable in various industries. Mind Forge has supplied AI solutions to major Korean companies and organizations through these differentiated technologies. It has participated in six consortiums since 2020 in the data construction project for AI learning of the National Information Society Agency (NIA).
The AI solution that Mind Forge is currently promoting for commercialization includes ▲ health condition analysis and linkage service, ▲ eating habit care AI food camera, and ▲ a personalized diet and exercise program. The solution automatically collects users’ medical examination results in the last ten years to analyze health conditions, such as diseases, and then links the calculated data with eating habits and exercise care services to enable effective health management.
Eating habit care is based on the AI camera function that automatically recognizes the name of food and nutritional information, such as calories, from the smartphone camera, and product name and ingredient information from the labels of health functional foods, such as dietary supplements. It collects information on nutrients available in users’ diets and nutritional supplements. It combines it with users’ health conditions and the record of past eating habits to suggest the best intake guides, diets, and exercise programs. In this course, the solution classifies customer segmentation based on users’ health conditions and configures a program optimized for user classification.
It also includes a function that allows the AI to predict future changes in the users’ faces due to participating in the program.
“According to the Healthcare Trends Report published last year, 68% of respondents were interested in healthcare, but only 34.8% considered themselves healthy. It means, although there is a growing societal demand for healthcare, the demand does not lead to actual consumption due to the lack of accessibility and the absence of personalized solutions,” an official from Mind Forge said.
“As such, our company is developing specialized functions that enable differentiated and personalized services and planning to supply them to companies that want to launch mobile healthcare services, hospitals, and fitness centers. Furthermore, in 2024, we plan to expand our customer base gradually by signing contracts for the supply of all-in-one and AI camera solutions,” the official continued.
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. Mind Forge has been selected in the category of health wellbeing.
