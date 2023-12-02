Key partners in youth development recognized at youth service reception

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Partners in youth development were recognized for their contributions in 2023, as the Department of Youth Empowerment culminated celebrations for Youth Month on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the annual Youth Service Reception and Awards. The reception was held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. Recognition was also given to those who have partnered with the department over the years.

The ceremony was attended by Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, and Permanent Secretary of Youth Empowerment, Janelle Lewis-Tafari.

The evening included a presentation titled ‘Year in Review’ by Sahira Joseph, the Director of Youth Empowerment. She highlighted successful outcomes from ongoing programmes and activities, including The 25 Most Remarkable Teens Awards, a Fun Day for Children with Disabilities, a Residential Summer Camp, and Environmental Clean-Ups. Additionally, the year saw the introduction of new initiatives like the Star Boy and Star Girl award, a special Mother’s Day recognition event, and the Minister’s Youth Caravan, among others.

Minister of State Phillip reflected on the tremendous achievements in 2023 and commended the many volunteers, organizations, and businesses that willingly give their time, efforts and resources to assist the department in carrying out its mandate to provide efficient and effective services to foster youth development.

“We are grateful to have you all here as key stakeholders, supporters, friends, allies, and this is the way that we are saying thank you for everything that you do to support the work of youth development across St. Kitts and the wider Federation,” she stated while giving brief welcome remarks.

Several awards were given out later that evening. The Distinguished Service Award went to Diane Dunrod-Francis, and Ian Richards was honoured with the Minister’s Award. Myrah Jeffers received the Director’s Award. S. L. Horsford and Company Ltd earned recognition as the Most Generous Sponsor, and Clean Seas was acclaimed as the Most Outstanding Partner. The title of Most Outstanding Youth Organization was awarded to the Anjolique Dance Company. Individual awards included the Adult Volunteer Award for Damier Hazel and the Youth Volunteer Award for Shakim Forbes. Additionally, Maya Lake, Malachi Tucker-Gumbs, Sidondre Flemming, and Laquandre Lowrie were collectively honored with the Most Outstanding Most Remarkable Teen Volunteer Project Award.

The winner, first and second runners-up of the High School Chef Competition were awarded their prizes at the Youth Service Reception while certificates were presented to persons who successfully completed the CPR Certification Courses held in November.