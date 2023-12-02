Road shut down for ~1 hour // Rt 78 Swanton by Tabor Rd
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 78 in Swanton between Tabor Rd and Lakewood Rd will be shut down due to a vehicle off the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for an estimated hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173