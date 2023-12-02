Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,843 in the last 365 days.

His Excellency Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

AZERBAIJAN, December 2 - 02 December 2023, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – the Day of Republic.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lao People's Democratic Republic will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 November 2023

You just read:

His Excellency Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more