ROCK HISTORY RETURNS WITH SALLY STEELE'S 7th VEGAS ROCKS MAGAZINE AWARDS

Sally Steele's 7th Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards 2024

Sally Steele is proud to announce the 7th Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards. The show will feature National Music artists as well as Local Las Vegas Talent.

There are so many artists from the Rock Music era who were never given much credit as great musicians and performers and we are here to show them recognition” — Sally Steele Producer of the Vegas Rocks! Magazine Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sally Steele's 7th Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards is set to be a very special show as it is celebrating Vegas Rocks! Magazine's 20th Anniversary as well! It will be seen live all over the world through Vegas Rocks! Magazine and Sally Steele’s YouTube and social media platforms.The event is Sunday, January 21, 2024.Headliners who will be appearing in person to be honored are superstars Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) who will be receiving “Lifetime Achievement in Music” Awards.Artists also slated to appear and to be honored include: Kip Winger, Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult who will also be receiving “Lifetime Achievement in Music” Awards. Other national artists appearing to be honored include: Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Lizzy Borden, Simon Wright (AC/DC/ DIO) Blas Elias (Slaughter), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake/Thin Lizzy), Danny Koker and Count’s 77, Frankie Moreno, Robert Sarzo, Crashing Wayward, Jason Walker & The Majestic 12. Many more stars and special guests to be announced!Producer and host of the event, Sally Steele Vegas Rocks! Magazine’s Publisher says: “We are thrilled to honor and recognize such great music artists like Billy Gibbons and Rick Nielsen and so many other Rock artists who have made brilliant contributions to music over the decades."The event will be preceded by a Grand Rock n’ Roll Royal Red Carpet media event at 6 pm with appearances by major celebrities and some of the most famous rock artists in the music industry in front of the National Media. The event will be held at Sam’s Town Live Event Center. Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89122. The show starts at 8 pm.Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster Our Amazing Sponsors who made this event possible are: Count’s Vamp’d, Metal Blade Museum, Findlay Toyota, KOMP, The POINT, Svanlund Designs, Rock’N Vodka and NIX RockStar Garage.Our past 6 Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards events have been very successful and have featured some of the biggest names in the music business who have appeared in person including:Scorpions, Twisted Sister, Carl Palme(Emerson Lake and Palmer), Jon Anderson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Sammy Hagar, Dee Snider, Twisted Sister, Nicolas Cage, Wes Cage, Stephen Pearcy, Steve Lukather, David Paich (Toto) Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns, Michael Schenker , David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Lita Ford, Lemmy Kilmister (Motorhead), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Dj Ashba (Guns N' Roses) Geoff Tate (Queensryche), Rudy Sarzo (Dio/ Quiet Riot), Vinnie Paul (Pantera) Michael Anthony (Van Halen) Zakk Wylde( Ozzy/Black Label Society), Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses) Kip Winger (Winger), John 5 (Rob Zombie/ Motley Crue) Vinny Appice, Carmine Appice, Jordan Rudess (Dream Theatre), Chris Holmes (W.a.s.p), Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats), Glenn Hughes, Wayne Static, Blas Elias (Slaughter),Dead Sara, Levi Benton (Miss May I), Nick Oshiro, Ron Jeremy, Criss Angel, James Kottak, Eddie Trunk and Flavor Flav.

