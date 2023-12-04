Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad achieved certification in the “Essentials by Invisalign” Training Program
Summirow Dental proudly announces Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad achievement: Certificate of Attendance in Invisalign Essentials Training Program.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental, a renowned name in advanced dental care, proudly announces the recent achievement of Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, Chief Dentist and Implantologist, in earning the prestigious Certificate of Attendance in the Essentials by Invisalign Training Program.
This accolade, presented by Align Technology, India, marks a significant milestone in pursuing excellence in dental healthcare.
Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, with her expertise in the Invisalign Essentials program, expresses her excitement about the opportunities it presents for transforming smiles with world-class quality aligners. "As an insider, it was a great experience and a wonderful opportunity to treat patients with irregular teeth. Now I can transform my patients' smiles with world-class quality aligners," she remarks.
In addition to Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad's achievement, Summirow Dental is pleased to announce its collaboration with Invisalign, solidifying a partnership that promises enhanced patient experiences.
Summirow Dental and Invisalign partnership represents a significant advancement in offering patients the best clear aligner technology available.
Invisalign is well-known for its clinically proven efficacy in treating a variety of malocclusions, from mild tooth straightening to moderate and severe cases.
With this latest achievement, Summirow Dental patients can expect many benefits with Invisalign, including customised treatment plans and affordable Clear Aligners treatment with high-quality dental care accessible to all.
"Why choose Invisalign? Because it's the smile you want, the way you want it," affirms Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad.
Invisalign sets itself apart with its unique features.
Invisalign uses a unique SmartTrack material for gentle yet powerful tooth movement, ensuring a comfortable teeth-straightening experience.
Additionally, patented 3D simulations enable patients to preview their treatment outcomes, providing a clear understanding of the process.
With dedicated doctor’s care from prescription to follow-up, Invisalign offers patients a seamless and reassuring experience.
Summirow Dental is excited to usher in this new era of dental care, setting the standard for excellence in patient-centric treatment.
About Summirow Dental
Summirow Dental Clinic is a leading dental clinic that provides exceptional and personalised oral healthcare. With a team of skilled professionals, Summirow Dental is committed to enhancing smiles and overall dental health. They offer diverse specialised treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs. From comprehensive dental implant solutions to Digital smile design and orthodontic services, we provide top-notch, cost-effective dental care in Surat.
Kaushal Kakkad
Summirow Dental PVT. LTD
+91 93777 77303
smile@summirow.com
