KE Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: GOVERNOR’S MESSAGE December 2023

Reflecting on my first year in office, I’m very grateful for all of our state employees and their dedication to serving Hawai‘i. From establishing the state’s first kauhale to signing vital bills and addressing Hawai‘i’s housing and homelessness crisis, we are well on our way to achieving our ambitious goals. In my Inaugural speech, I said Hawai‘i is one ‘ohana – one family. In that light, my team and I look forward to continuing to take bold action toward our goals and addressing issues of health care, housing, homelessness, education, and the climate crisis.

In addition to those goals, the state is dedicated to providing the necessary resources and support to help the Maui community heal and thrive. Last month, I introduced the One ‘Ohana Initiative, which aims to provide financial support to those most seriously impacted by the Maui wildfires. This initiative will hopefully make the healing process a little easier for the families who have lost loved ones in the fire, or who suffered severe injuries.

As we enter the time of gift-giving, I encourage you to support our local businesses while shopping and dining this holiday season. Small businesses form the backbone of our communities and shape the unique character of our state. Supporting local this holiday season will help our businesses recover, keep local jobs, and diversify our economy.

As we dive into the holiday season, I hope you are able to take some time to be with loved ones. I wish you and yours

a season filled with warmth, safety, and joy!

Warmest Regards,