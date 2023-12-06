Introducing Manipueira: A Safer Alternative to Process Ore Bearing Gold

The planet's largest anthropogenic source of deadly global atmospheric mercury pollution Zarumeños, local Residents Protesting Against the Deadly Artisanal Mining Conditions Nature's Safer Solution to Recover Gold from Ore and Toxic Tailings Wastes Sustainably

Manipueira, an extract solution from the cyanogenic bitter cassava plant, is nature's safer solution.

Not even one gram of gold is worth the life of a community, the human health threats, the biodiversity destruction, or the global atmospheric pollution caused by artisanal miners use of mercury.” — Bruce A. Cosgrove

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manipueira Gold Recovery Technology Inc., (“MGRT”) is a development Company with preliminary schematics prototyping the world’s first sustainable precious metals manipueira leaching center (Manipueira Center) which is designed to use the abundantly available, low-cost extract solution from the cyanogenic bitter cassava plant as a lixiviant. Manipueira, or cassava wastewater, is proven to recover 2 – 3 times more gold from ore than by using mercury and gold faster and less costly in tailings wastes remediation than by using hard to handle cyanide salts.

According to ASIA PACIFIC FOUNDATION OF CANADA 2016 publication, Artisanal and small-scale gold (ASG) miners globally, use mercury to recover gold from ore which produces an estimated 20% of the world’s annual supply of gold valued at USD $30 billion which is used to make our jewellery, used in computers, iPads, iPhones, and other e-devices.

According to the UNEP, ASG miners release 2,000 tonnes of mercury annually to the environment while an Independent Indonesian environmental group, Nexus3 Foundation, reports 10,000 tonnes of mercury are released annually.

Say goodbye to mercury use in artisanal small mining (ASM) and say hello to manipueira, proven to sustainably recover 2 – 3 times more gold.

Say goodbye to cyanide salts used to recover gold in ASM tailings wastes, in ASM and large-scale mining (LSM) leaching operations, say hello to manipueira.

Manipueira is destined to impact the future use of mercury and cyanide salts in the global LSM and ASM mining sectors.

According to Nural Kuyucak and Ata Akcil 2013 publication; “the extraction processes of gold, silver, and various metals from ores consume 13% of 1.1 million metric tons of hydrogen cyanide produced worldwide annually.”

In 2021, global cassava production was estimated at 308 million tonnes with Africa’s total production being about 203 million tonnes (about 56% of world production), followed by Asia (84 million tonnes) and America with 26 million tonnes.

30 – 35% of the bitter cassava weight is the manipueira solution which is produced when the plant is crushed by flour manufacturers who recklessly discard it to the environment. It stinks when fermented, attracts insects, creates human health threats, causes biodiversity destruction, contaminates the soil and drinking water, and pollutes the rivers. Discarded cassava wastewater represents a global loss of an estimated 92 million tonnes of cyanide annually.

The Company is seeking impact investment capital to fund the implementation of our ESG driven climate action initiative in Ecuador’s Portovelo-Zaruma mining district to initially, convert a whole ore mercury amalgamation chancha barrel processing center (Chancha Center) to using manipueira to prove the Company claims of 2 – 3 times more gold recovered sustainably from ore, and then convert a chilean processing center (Chilean Center) to using manipueira to process both ore and toxic tailings wastes also eliminating the use of cyanide salts.

“The symbiosis of artisanal ore processors and flour makers is a win-win situation to reduce mercury environmental pollution while mitigating an unintended consequence of harvesting the bitter cassava plant.”

Click to view the MGRT: Action Plan Executive Summary for the Replacement of Mercury in Artisanal Gold Ore Processing in Zaruma Ecuador, the planet’s pinnacle source of deadly global atmospheric mercury pollution.

Artisanal miners in Zaruma Ecuador, using mercury to recover gold in chancha barrel whole ore processing.