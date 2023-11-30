A Nest Of Luxury: The Bird Streets

Nested high in the hills of Hollywood, The Bird Streets have become synonymous with luxury, opulence, and unparalleled views. Perched above the famed Sunset Strip, this exclusive enclave of homes offers a lifestyle of glamour and growth. A coveted destination for those seeking the epitome of Southern California living, a Bird Streets address is one of the most sought-after in the city. But, why?

Location, Location, Location:

The Bird Streets are a collection of meticulously designed and architecturally significant homes situated in the hills above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The area is renowned for its stunning panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline, the Pacific Ocean, and the iconic Hollywood Sign. “With no foot traffic, you are removed from the bustle of Los Angeles, yet only minutes from all the action,” said Patrick Fogarty, Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland. “The prime location provides residents with a sense of seclusion and safety while being just moments away from the vibrant energy of the city.”

Architectural Marvels:

One of the key draws of The Bird Streets is the diverse array of architectural styles that grace the landscape. Each residence tells a unique story, from sleek and modern masterpieces to timeless Mediterranean villas. “Moderns and Mid-century architecture command the neighborhood,” said Fogarty. Prominent architects have left their mark on this prestigious enclave, creating a harmonious blend of contemporary design and classic elegance. “The Bird Streets are dotted with homes showcasing clean lines, large openings, and prominently displayed jetliner views,” said Fogarty. “The residences around the neighborhood are truly marvelous.”

Celebrities and Notable Residents:

The allure of The Bird Streets extends beyond architectural beauty. Many celebrities and high-profile individuals have chosen to call this neighborhood home, contributing to its status as one of the most sought-after addresses in Los Angeles. “George Harrison wrote the famous song, ‘Blue Jay Way’ in 1967 in the Blue Jay Way house,” said Stuart Vetterick, Broker Associate at Hilton & Hyland. The privacy afforded by the winding, secluded streets attracts those who value discretion alongside luxury. “Entertainers, artists, and entrepreneurs find solace in the security in this neighborhood,” said Vetterick.

Real Estate Market:

9255 Swallow Drive. Represented by David Kramer. Photo Credit: Simon Berlyn.

The Bird Streets are home to some of the most expensive real estate in Los Angeles, with properties often boasting extensive square footage, state-of-the-art amenities, and meticulous landscaping. “Entry prices start around $2 to $3 million with the higher priced sales exceeding $70 million,” said Fogarty. The competitive real estate market in this area reflects the desirability of The Bird Streets, attracting buyers who are willing to invest in the ultimate California dream. “Prices here are dependent on views,” said Vetterick. “The higher the price, the better the views.” Homes like 9255 Swallow Drive are exceptional examples. Available at $85,000/mo, this full-time residence is not your typical party house in The Bird Streets. The rare 12,237 square foot Modern offers panoramic views framed by mature Southern California landscape. Minutes to Sunset Plaza and the finest stores in Beverly Hills, this home provides a complete indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Lifestyle and Entertainment:

Living in The Bird Streets provides a lifestyle that seamlessly blends tranquility with proximity to world-class entertainment. “People looking for large, private compounds showcasing impeccable jetliner views that are only a stones throw away from Sunset Boulevard often land in The Bird Streets,” said Vetterick. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds, with exclusive dining, shopping, and nightlife options just a short drive away. The area is a haven for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

In the city of angels, where dreams are made and stars are born, The Bird Streets stand out as a symbol of luxury living. With breathtaking views, architectural marvels, and a sense of exclusivity, this neighborhood continues to attract those who seek a slice of the glamorous Los Angeles lifestyle. As the sun sets over the hills and the city lights come to life, The Bird Streets remain a testament to the enduring allure of Southern California real estate.