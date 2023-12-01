New plastic requirements will give people better choices
CANADA, December 1 - The regulation supports B.C.’s efforts to prevent single-use and plastic waste, divert more waste from landfills and keep consumer products working longer.
Dec. 20, 2023
Banned:
- plastic utensils, including spoons, forks, knifes, chopsticks, stir sticks and drink splash plugs
- pre-packed bundled food service accessories
By customer request only or from a self-service station:
- wooden utensils
- cup lids and sleeves
- straws
- condiments
- napkins
- wet wipes
- garnishes (e.g., plastic sushi grass, umbrellas for drinks
July 15, 2024
Banned:
- plastic shopping bags, with a minimum fee on new reusable and paper bags.
- food-service ware* made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials
- film wrap made from biodegradable plastic or PVDC
- all oxo-degradable plastics
For limited use (i.e., not prepared food for takeout, delivery or immediate consumption):
- food-service ware and film wrap made from compostable plastic
* Food-service ware is bowls, boxes or cartons, cups, containers, plates, platters and trays.
July 1, 2028
Banned:
July 1, 2030
Banned: