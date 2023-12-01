New plastic requirements will give people better choices

CANADA, December 1 - The regulation supports B.C.’s efforts to prevent single-use and plastic waste, divert more waste from landfills and keep consumer products working longer.

Dec. 20, 2023

Banned:

plastic utensils, including spoons, forks, knifes, chopsticks, stir sticks and drink splash plugs

pre-packed bundled food service accessories

By customer request only or from a self-service station:

wooden utensils

cup lids and sleeves

straws

condiments

napkins

wet wipes

garnishes (e.g., plastic sushi grass, umbrellas for drinks

July 15, 2024

Banned:

plastic shopping bags, with a minimum fee on new reusable and paper bags.

food-service ware* made of biodegradable plastic, polystyrene foam (i.e., Styrofoam), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) materials

film wrap made from biodegradable plastic or PVDC

all oxo-degradable plastics

For limited use (i.e., not prepared food for takeout, delivery or immediate consumption):

food-service ware and film wrap made from compostable plastic

* Food-service ware is bowls, boxes or cartons, cups, containers, plates, platters and trays.

July 1, 2028

Banned:

July 1, 2030

Banned: