Drivers advised to plan for winter conditions across South Coast region

CANADA, December 1 - Winter weather is forecast for the South Coast region and people travelling the Sea to Sky corridor and the eastern Fraser Valley should plan for snowy conditions.

Environment Canada expects 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on the Sea to Sky Highway starting early evening of Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Snowfall is also expected in the eastern Fraser Valley toward Hope, and on the Coquihalla (Highway 5) and Hope-Princeton (Highway 3).

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force, treating provincial roads with brine in advance of any precipitation, and will be ready to manage any accumulations of snow.

Drivers can do their part by planning, driving with caution and patience, and avoiding unnecessary trips if weather conditions worsen. They should also ensure their vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires if they have to travel. Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 until April 30. 

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards, and help them get to where they’re going safely.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on X (formerly Twitter) and check: https://www.drivebc.ca/

