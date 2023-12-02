Manchin: President Biden Allowing Administration to Route Essential Supply Chains Through China

December 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued the following statement on the proposed rules by the U.S. Department of the Treasury that would make it easier for Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) 30D Clean Vehicle Tax Credit while hurting American taxpayers and increasing our reliance on foreign adversaries, like China.

“I remember waiting in line at the gas station in 1974 after the oil embargo, and I can tell you that I do not intend to wait in line for a battery produced in China if I am forced to buy an EV. The United States has never had to rely on foreign adversaries to build our cars and trucks. We’ve always been able to make our own transmissions, our own alternators, and our own engines, and I do not understand why President Biden is allowing his administration to now route our essential supply chains through China.