Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,181 in the last 365 days.

New OOI Documentary Premiered at COP28

By Darlene Trew crist | December 1, 2023 | Comments Off on New OOI Documentary Premiered at COP28

A nine-minute documentary about OOI’s work and why it is important premiered at COP28 on November 30, 2023. It will be shown daily throughout this important climate conference which runs through December 12. The documentary was produced by One World Network, a science and technology multi-channel media company, in association with the OOI. The documentary features 20+ OOI scientists and engineers, along with stunning imagery that illustrates their stories. Please have a look and feel free to share it with your friends, colleagues, and others who may be inspired to use OOI data in their research and classrooms.

You just read:

New OOI Documentary Premiered at COP28

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more