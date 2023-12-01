By Darlene Trew crist | December 1, 2023 | Comments Off on New OOI Documentary Premiered at COP28
A nine-minute documentary about OOI’s work and why it is important premiered at COP28 on November 30, 2023. It will be shown daily throughout this important climate conference which runs through December 12. The documentary was produced by One World Network, a science and technology multi-channel media company, in association with the OOI. The documentary features 20+ OOI scientists and engineers, along with stunning imagery that illustrates their stories. Please have a look and feel free to share it with your friends, colleagues, and others who may be inspired to use OOI data in their research and classrooms.
