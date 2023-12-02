Summit Portable Buildings Welcomes Jennifer Heady as Sales Manager

Summit Portable Buildings Jennifer Heady, new Sales Manager of Summit Portable Buildings

Jennifer Heady joins Summit Portable Buildings, tasked to oversee sales operations, manage administrative tasks, and train new sales personnel.

Jennifer’s enthusiasm and experience are valuable assets to our team, and we look forward to witnessing her contributions in action.” — Ervin S., CEO of Summit Portable Buildings

FARMINGTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Portable Buildings proudly announces the latest addition to its team, Jennifer Heady, who has assumed the position of Administrative Assistant and Sales Manager. Bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record, Jennifer is poised to make significant contributions to the growth and efficiency of Summit Portable Buildings.

In her role, Jennifer will be overseeing both sales and administrative functions, providing crucial support to the sales team and managing essential back-end operations. Additionally, she will play a key role in training new sales personnel, ensuring that the team is well-equipped to meet the company's goals and objectives.

Jennifer officially joined the Summit Portable Buildings’ team on October first, and despite being in the early stages of her training, she has already demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for her responsibilities. Ervin Stutzman, CEO of Summit Portable Buildings, expresses his satisfaction with Jennifer's progress, stating, "We are delighted with Jennifer's quick grasp of her role and dedication to learning. Her enthusiasm and experience are valuable assets to our team, and we look forward to witnessing her contributions in action."

Prior to joining Summit Portable Buildings, Jennifer served as a store manager for Dollar Tree, where her exceptional leadership resulted in substantial sales growth. Her achievements include overseeing a store that experienced over 200% sales growth during her eight-year tenure, leading to the opening of an additional branch at the same location. Jennifer's success at Dollar Tree, coupled with her passion for team development, positions her as a valuable asset to Summit Portable Buildings.

Expressing her excitement about the new venture, Jennifer notes, "Joining the shed industry and witnessing the construction process has been eye-opening. I appreciate Ervin's growth mentality and the collaborative atmosphere within the company. I'm eager to contribute to Summit Portable Buildings' success and see the positive impact of our strategic plans for sales team training."

With a keen eye for opportunities, Jennifer sees tremendous potential for Summit Portable Buildings in leveraging leads and tapping into hidden gems within the company. She is particularly enthusiastic about the ongoing marketing initiatives and believes that showcasing the unique offerings of Summit will captivate potential customers.

Ervin Stutzman shares his anticipation for Jennifer's role in the company's growth, saying, "We look forward to Jennifer's contributions and the fresh perspectives she brings to the team. Her experience and dedication align with our vision for Summit Portable Buildings, and we are excited to see how she will play a pivotal role in our continued success."

Summit Portable Buildings is confident that Jennifer Heady's expertise and passion for excellence will further solidify their position as industry leaders in portable building solutions.

About Summit Portable Buildings

Summit Portable Buildings is a family-owned business, specializing in hand-crafted portable structures for customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas. With a focus on excellence, customization, and ethical business practices, they are committed to providing the best value and service to their customers. Their product range includes Backyard Portable Offices, Storage Sheds, Portable Garages, Utility Buildings, Lofted Barns and Cabins, Tiny House Shells, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact: