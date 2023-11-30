Submit Release
Resignation of the State Secretary for Culture and Media

NETHERLANDS, November 30 - News item | 30-11-2023 | 10:01

The State Secretary for Culture and Media at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, Gunay Uslu, has requested His Majesty the King to discharge her from her duties as of 1 December 2023. The King has honourably discharged Ms Uslu, upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, thanking her for the many important services rendered to the monarch and the Kingdom. This was announced by the King’s Office.

Robbert Dijkgraaf, the Minister of Education, Culture and Science, will take on Ms Uslu’s responsibilities until a new state secretary is appointed. A state secretary who is a member of D66 will be sought for the period until the formation of a new government.

