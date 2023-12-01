On World AIDS Day DC Health Reminds Residents About Free HIV/AIDS Resources

WASHINGTON, DC — Friday December 1 marks the 35th annual World AIDS Day, and in recognition of this important milestone, DC Health is reminding residents about the many free services it provides to those living with or at risk of acquiring HIV or AIDS.

DC Health is working hard to end the HIV epidemic by supporting initiatives and offering services that focus on equitable health outcomes for everyone in our community. Some of these free services include:

GetCheckedDC.org provides free, confidential in-home HIV and STD tests for anyone age 13 and older.

For those who qualify, DC Health offers free Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for insured & uninsured HIV negative residents in the DC metropolitan area who are at high risk of HIV infection. PrEP is a daily pill that can reduce the risk of HIV-1 infection among adults. For more information on the program, visit bit.ly/DCPrEP and for more information on PrEP, visit whatisprep.org.

DCEndsHIV.org features a variety of information on how DC Health is helping end the HIV epidemic, including community voices with stories and testimonials from real area residents, epidemiologic data about HIV in our area, and the Positive Voices podcast at dcendshiv.org/podcast.

The DC Health and Wellness Center at 77 P Street NE provides free on-site HIV and STD testing and treatment, PrEP/PEP services, assistance with benefits and linkage of referrals to other services. You can also call (202) 741-7692 for information on telehealth services.

Visit SexualBeing.org to learn more about your sexual health, and if you’re 13 or older, visit sexisdc.org for sexual health information that’s specially tailored to you!

SexualBeing.org also provides free condoms to anyone, delivered right to your door. To get your free condoms, visit sexualbeing.org/get-condoms/free-condoms.

LinkuDMV.org is a comprehensive online resource linking residents with information about finding healthcare, food assistance, affordable housing and more.

And, for even more information about all the resources available through DC Health, visit dchealth.dc.gov/service/hivaids.

