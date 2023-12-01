Government Of Saskatchewan Funding Supports New Emergency Shelter In Meadow Lake

CANADA, December 2 - Released on December 1, 2023

The Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp. Emergency Shelter opened its doors today to support individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $48,800 to fund five permanent emergency shelter spaces. In total, up to 20 emergency shelter spaces will be supported through March 2024 through operational funding provided by the province, City of Meadow Lake and private donations.

“The province is pleased to support the Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp. through the recently announced Provincial Approach to Homelessness,” Trade and Export Development Minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. “I have appreciated their passion and community-minded determination. It has been a pleasure working collaboratively to get to this outcome. I'm very hopeful that these beds will provide a hand up for those who need it."

The facility provides emergency shelter services between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and provides clients with referrals to programs and services provided by government and other community agencies. The shelter is run by Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp., a grassroots charitable organization with a goal of preventing and addressing homelessness in Meadow Lake.

“Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Corp. is a remarkable effort started out of compassion for the homeless,” Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp. Chairperson Bob Steeg said. “Equally remarkable is the fact that citizens of Meadow Lake formed this registered charitable organization with solid, substantial funding support from the province, city, tribal council, businesses, individuals and countless others.”

The City of Meadow Lake has also committed $10,000 monthly over five months to support the shelter," Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said. "We do feel that this is a much-needed facility in our community during the cold winter months. The Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp. committee has been feverishly trying to make this a reality. There have been a lot of businesses, individuals and groups which have contributed to this. We at the city feel that safety within our community is very important, which is why our council has committed funding to the Homeplate Coalition. I am confident that the people of our community will choose to help support the shelter along with help from the other levels of government."

The funding is part of the recently announced Provincial Approach to Homelessness. The $40.2 million investment in new funding over the next two years will create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and enhance community safety and outreach responses that include 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces.

